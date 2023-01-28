You knew at some point that the Boston Bruins were going to come back to earth. It was only a matter of time. Everything that could have gone right, has gone right under first-year coach Jim Montgomery. They have the best record in the league at 38-7-5, they are nine points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the league and 11 points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. On the outside things look good, but on the inside, there needs to be some help added.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO