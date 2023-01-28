Read full article on original website
Deadspin
Good riddance, Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts
One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND HAS SAVAGE RESPONSE TO REPORTER OVER TREVOR ZEGRAS' COMMENTS TO TROY STECHER
Trevor Zegras took some heat over the weekend for his antics against the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks' star muttered something to Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher, which set the latter off in a fit of uncontrollable rage. Lip-reading 'experts' on the Internet came to the conclusion that Zegras taunted Stecher over...
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Dodgers: Kershaw Might Take The Mound In Two Ballparks for First Time
The pitcher was on MLB.com's list of players who will be making their ballpark debuts in 2023.
Heavily Rumored Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Inking Deal With NL East Club
One potential Red Sox target reportedly is off the board
Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox continued the trend of favoring aging veterans over promising rookies.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Could Still Flip Bo Horvat: 3 Potential Trade Targets
The New York Islanders pulled off a massive trade deadline deal well ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A team that was rumored to be intrigued by the possibility of adding Bo Horvat, the Islanders weren’t the favorites to land him and there are some questions about their move to do so, especially considering they sit outside the playoff scene and need Horvat to get in.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3-Game Losing Streak Highlights Trade Deadline Needs
You knew at some point that the Boston Bruins were going to come back to earth. It was only a matter of time. Everything that could have gone right, has gone right under first-year coach Jim Montgomery. They have the best record in the league at 38-7-5, they are nine points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the league and 11 points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. On the outside things look good, but on the inside, there needs to be some help added.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Market for Kane Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
The trade deadline is just about a month away, and all eyes are on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks because of it. After announcing the start of their full-on rebuild last season, the Blackhawks currently have a 15-29-4 record and only the Columbus Blue Jackets have fewer points. As a result, they are going to be clear sellers at the deadline, and they have several players who could be dealt like Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Jake McCabe. Yet, they have no bigger trade target than franchise legend Patrick Kane.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Still Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The biggest name at the 2023 NHL trade deadline came off the board on Jan. 30. Bo Horvat, who the Boston Bruins had a lot of interest in, was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round draft pick in the 2023 Entry Draft. Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello made the move with his team struggling for offense and needing to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race, which they currently sit on the outside looking in.
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Were Right to Avoid Bo Horvat
There has been lots of talk about the Detroit Red Wings’ interest in Bo Horvat ever since Rick Dhaliwal listed Detroit as a team to watch in trade talks. Dhaliwal is one of the most well-connected insiders in Vancouver (if not the most connected), so I believed him, though it’s strange to hear industry rumors about the Red Wings because Steve Yzerman runs such a tight ship in Detroit that we rarely hear anything slip out. Fortunately for us, Vancouver has been experiencing some tumultuous waters lately, to continue the ship analogy, and it appears Detroit’s interest in Horvat leaked from the Vancouver end.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Issues That Need Addressing at Trade Deadline
With March 3 still more than a month away, the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline can’t come soon enough for many hockey fans. But why wait? In the case of the Vegas Golden Knights and, very likely, some of their potential trade partners, there’s an underlying urgency that might make it prudent to explore deals well in advance of that date.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes from 2022-23 Northern Swing
The cliche “it’s not how you start, but how you finish” might be fitting for the Windsor Spitfires this past weekend. On a season-long, five-game road trip, they found a way to battle through injuries and inconsistent hockey to finish strong. Now, they’re ready for some home cooking.
