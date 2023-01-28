Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/29 BEYOND WRESTLING 'MIIGHT SNOW' LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA
Alyssa Marino is our announcer tonight. Paul Crockett is on commentary with a rotating cast of guests. We’re live on IWTW (and YouTube for the first hour)! Let’s gooooooo!. Willow Nightingale is unfortunately out today (but she’s in the commentary rotation) and we’re running back a crazy match from this past week’s Wrestling Open! Ichiban shotguns him right into the buckles and has Mortar off his feet early. Mortar starts showing power and just flings Ichiban around. A couple these throws were great and got the prized “you still suck” chant. Goodness I hope someone giffed one of these. Ichiban coming back! Mortar picks him out of the sky with a huge toss. The crowd is all over Mortimer and he just keeps beating on our number one. Mortar heads to the top…you don’t belong there! Ichiban tosses him off and starts to unload! Missile dropkick! Tornado suicide ddt to the floor! High crossbody for two! Ichiban comes in for the flatliner, huge lariat. Sitout bomb! He tries a crossface, Ichiban will not die! He escapes the F5..Ichiban might a twisting neckbreaker off the top! This rules. Boo Yay slugfest! Another huge lariat! Ichiban dodges a moonsault! Jumping flatliner for the win! This was a perfect sequel to their clash a few nights ago and godDAMN this was a good opener!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOXLEY VS. HANGMAN 3 HEADLINES THIS WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE IN DAYTON, OHIO, FORMER NXT STAR DEBUTS, & MORE AEW NOTES
ShopHonor.com will be selling FTR versus Briscoes art prints today with 100% of proceeds will be given to the Pugh family:. The Milwaukee and Pittsburgh returns will go on sale on 2/10. That means a pre-sale on 2/9. Former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward (wrestling under the name Brady Booker)...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVEY RICHARDS, DANIELLE KAMELA, CLARK CONNORS, TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK RED CARPET RUMBLE PART ONE TV REPORT
The United Wrestling Network broadcast the first part of their 2023 Red Carpet Rumble on their Championship Wrestling TV over the weekend. The event, which drew over 1,000 to Mesa, Arizona's Bell Bank Park opened with the announcers teasing that The Red Carpet Rumble will take place in two weeks and previewed tonight's episode.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY BACK ON THE ROAD, LAST STOP BEFORE VENGEANCE DAY TOMORROW, YOUNG ROCK, KNIGHT VS. BRAY AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's Royal Rumble event, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the final broadcast before Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JACOB FATU VS. JTG HEADLINES HOUSE OF GLORY RETURN TO NYC THIS FRIDAY
Fatu defends the HOG World Heavyweight Championship against JTG next Friday at HOG The Beginning. House of Glory returns next Friday February 3rd to the NYC Arena for The Beginning!. Jacob Fatu makes his second defense of the HOG World Heavyweight Championship against former WWE star JTG. After successfully defending...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOOK SIGNS EXCLUSIVE SIGNING DEAL, CONGRATS TO PAT BUCK & FAMILY, MAX CASTOR IN CONCERT IN SAN FRAN AND MORE
FTW Champion Hook has signed an exclusive deal with The Big Event to do signings and appearances through them. AEW's Bryan Danielson has a similar deal with Big Event:. Northeast Wrestling will hold their biggest event of the year, Wrestlefest 27 at Crosby High School (300 Pierpont Road) in Waterbury, CT on Saturday 3/11 with Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara and more to appear. For more, visit www.WrestleFest.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE ANGLE WAS AWESOME, GREAT STORIES VS. GREAT MATCHES, RUNNING LONG AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I wanted to get your thoughts on a couple things... How amazingly great was the storyline build with The Bloodline and Sami! It just proves that when there is great build up and story telling, the pay off is insanely great. Nowadays with the instant gratification, it's refreshing to see something be given time to build and we saw the payoff at the Rumble! I don't recall anything being nearly as this good in several years.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE
Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAKE ROBERTS TALKS, LIV MORGAN DISCUSSES HER WWE RUN AND MORE
Jake Roberts appeared on Radio MIsfits, discussing traveling with the snake, how Ricky Steamboat saved him from his snake,his podcast, his new movie Out of Exile, dealing with sobriety, and more for their Minutia Men Celebrity Interview at this link. Thanks to Richard Trionfo. The night Evolution won all the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
JD McDonagh – Irish Ace (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAUTISTA ON TONIGHT SHOW, MCW ANNIVERSARY SHOW, CHRIS MASTERS VIRTUAL SIGNING & MORE
Dave Bautista will be on tonight's edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new film A Knock at the Cabin. TMart Promotions' will have a live, interactive signing with Chris Masters this Friday:. MCW will hold their anniversary show this Friday in Joppa, Maryland. They issued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STAR AT RAW, SMACKDOWN STAR AS WELL
As we reported in the Elite section earlier today, WWE NXT star Damon Kemp is at tonight's Raw taping, likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Smackdown's Mansoor is also backstage at Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE DOWN AGAIN
The 1/27 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 458,000 overnight viewers, down from last week's 464,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.14, up from last week's 0.13. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21 Debut Episode 740,000 0.30. 08/20/21 The First Dance, CM...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICHELLE MCCOOL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WWE FANS, SAMI ZAYN-ELIMINATION CHAMBER, NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES & MORE
Michelle McCool tweeted the following, noting she got the call to take part in the Royal Rumble match nine days before the bout, crediting the fans for their support as a major reason why it happened:. There will be another Undertaker One Man Show in Montreal on the eve of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL'S UFC ANNOUNCEMENT WAS...
After teasing he could be fighting for UFC, it turned out Logan Paul was swerving everyone, instead announcing his Prime Energy Drink was now the official sports drink for UFC. Yep. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY & GRAYSON ON THE BUMP, KEVIN PATRICK TALKS MLS GIG AND MORE
Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes will be on tomorrow's episode of The Bump. GameRant.com featured a breakdown of what's coming in each edition of the WWE 2K23 video game. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED DETAILS ON MLW REELZ DEBUT NEXT WEEK, PHILADELPHIA RETURN THIS SATURDAY
Major League Wrestling's MLW Underground TV will officially premiere next Tuesday 2/7 on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern with a 1 AM replay, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Real1, Bomaye Fight Club, and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
