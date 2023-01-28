ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire

Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder, other charges

By By Jennifer Henderson, CNN
 4 days ago

Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in her death, according to court documents.

Joplin, MO
