New York City, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Phoebe Dynevor reveals she will not be in Season 3 of 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton." "I'm just excited to watch as a viewer," Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was "sadly not in season 3." The door isn't completely shut, though, with Dynevor also revealing...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Tabasco teams with a TikTok star to surprise hot sauce fans

The 154-year-old brand behind Tabasco wants you to put its hot sauce on more than your eggs and avocado toast. Tabasco Brand is releasing a bottled dressing, a first for the privately owned company, as it seeks to expand its appeal to those who might be intimidated by too much heat. It's also the first time the brand, which is based in southeast Louisiana's Cajun country, has tapped into social media for a new product.
LOUISIANA STATE

