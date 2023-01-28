Federal Reserve Board Announces Denial of Application by Custodia Bank to Become Member of Federal Reserve System

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Capitolis Completes Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk Optimization
Capitolis, the technology company reimagining capital markets, completed its nineteenth Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) optimization in January, “with this latest run incorporating a record number of entities, driving a record reduction of over $290 billion in effective notional.”. This marks another momentous occasion for Capitolis as...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Lists Hedge Fund Asia Genesis
Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Posts Meeting Agenda
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee (SBCFAC), has posted its agenda for its next meeting. The Committee was created by law to advise the Commission on issues, including rules and regulations that impact small businesses, providing valuable feedback as to how the SEC can serve smaller firms better, most importantly in regard to access to capital.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Council for Innovation Comments on White House Crypto Statement, RFI Issued on Digital Assets
On Friday, the White House posted a statement on crypto and the administration’s policy pertaining to digital asset innovation. In recent months, multiple crypto firms have filed for bankruptcy and an algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD, ended up not being very stable – destroying holder value. Earlier statements emanating from the Biden White House appeared to embrace digital asset innovation but the recent comment appears to pump the brakes on crypto as fears of contagion spilling into traditional financial services increase. On the same day, the US Federal Reserve Board issued a policy statement cautioning banks on their activities regarding crypto in what appeared to be a coordinated policy announcement.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
McDonald's president blasts California proposal to hike minimum wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy’
McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger called out California's proposed minimum wage hike.
crowdfundinsider.com
Renewed Interest in Digital Assets as Largest Inflows Occur Since Last July Driven by Bitcoin
After months of diminished interest, interest in digital asset investment products picked up last week, according to Coinshares. The report states that digital asset investments experienced a $117 million inflow last week, the largest since July 2022. At the same time, total assets under management (AuM) rose to $28 billion, up 43% from the November 2022 lows.
crowdfundinsider.com
Small Business Lending Platform Launched by Sunflower Bank with Assistance from Smartbiz
Sunflower Bank, N.A. announced the launch of a new small business lending platform in partnership with SmartBiz, the AI-powered small business financing platform. Through a new end-to-end online portal, small businesses in Sunflower Bank, N.A.’s branch footprint now “have access to a streamlined process to apply for conventional small business loans from $25,000-$350,000.”
Washington Examiner
The Fed is punishing Americans for the problems it created. It’s time to rein it in
The Federal Reserve has become borderline schizophrenic and downright destructive toward the American people. First, it created trillions of dollars to feed the government’s out-of-control spending, bringing sky-high inflation. Now, in an attempt to fix the inflation problem, it has chosen to go after the American people instead of cutting off the government from its credit addiction. It’s time for the Fed to be reined in.
China's communists don't have food, so now they want to control ours
The Chinese Communist Party is purchasing millions of acres of American farmland, livestock, seeds and food supply lines.
crowdfundinsider.com
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4M in Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4 million in Caura, an all-in-one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android “provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments.” It serves “the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Acquires Power Finance
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced the acquisition of Power Finance, a credit card management platform. Marqeta said in a public statement that it aims to boost its capabilities and leadership in the business of modern card issuing. Marqeta said the purchase is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com
EGERIE Raises €30M to Help Execs Quantify the Financial Impact of Cyber Risks
Protecting and insuring against cyber risks are priorities for all companies and organizations. French cybersecurity firm EGERIE has raised 30 million euro, from investors with expertise in insurance and cybersecurity (Tikehau Capital, Open CNP, Banque des Territoires and TIIN Capital) in order “to help executives analyse and quantify the financial risks of cyber-attacks.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints Geoff Dailey as Head of US Equities
BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) announces the appointment of Geoff Dailey as Deputy Head of US Equities, with effect from February 2023. He will succeed Pamela Woo as Head of US Equities “following her planned retirement at the end of June 2023.” Pamela retires after “a long and successful career spanning 30 years in the industry, including almost 20 years at BNPP AM.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Framework Ventures Leads $4.91M Seed Round for Asset Reality, the Solution for Crypto Asset Recovery
Asset Reality, the end-to-end solution for digital asset recovery, has raised $4.91 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, a venture capital firm “known for its early entry into decentralized finance (DeFi).”. The investment round also “saw participation from TechStars; The Fund (who previously backed blockchain analytic...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Expert Predicts Alex Mashinsky, Former Celsius CEO, Will Go To Prison for a Long Time
“The business model Celsius advertised and sold to its customers was not the business that Celsius actually operated.” – Court Document, Filed January 31, 2023. Celsius, one of the first big crypto firms to fail and file for bankruptcy protection, continues to meander its way through the US bankruptcy court, Southern District of New York. Today, an enormous document was filed by examiner Shoba Pillay, who was tasked with investigating and reporting on Celsius’ activity before it went bust, including allegations that Celsius was a Ponzi scheme.
crowdfundinsider.com
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across...
crowdfundinsider.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation in Open Banking
TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited, a key player focused on Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will “help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion.”. Open Banking plays...
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region Fintech Firm Wafeq Raises $3M via Seed Round Led by Raed Ventures
Wafeq, a modern and easy-to-use accounting platform, has announced the completion of its $3 million seed round. The Dubai-headquartered company’s seed round was “led Raed Ventures by and saw participation from Wamda Capital, both of which are two of the most prominent names in the region’s early-stage funding ecosystem.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Inscribe Secures $25M in Funding to Combat Financial Fraud with AI
Groceries, transportation, relationships, entertainment, and more are all now “available at the swipe of a smartphone,” the team at Inscribe notes in a blog post. Buyers have come “to not only enjoy — but expect — frictionless interactions that provide instant gratification.” Fast response times are “no longer a perk; they’re the most important attribute of the customer experience,” Inscribe writes in a recent update.
Comments / 0