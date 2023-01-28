Stow boys rally for overtime win over North Royalton; Stow girls use big fourth quarter to down the Bears

Stow boys basketball overcomes 13-point fourth quarter deficit for 77-73 win in overtime

STOW, Ohio – With Stow trailing by two in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter Friday night against North Royalton , it looked like the Bulldogs might go down in defeat when North Royalton’s Sasha Sunjevaric blocked a shot at the rim.

But Stow senior Nick Timberlake happened to be in the right place at the right time to clean it up and score the tying basket to force overtime, where Stow eventually won 77-73.

“Coach was like ‘we have to crash the boards here if he doesn’t get one,’” Timberlake said. “I thought he was going to get a bucket but things didn’t pan out and it came right to me.”

North Royalton seemed to have control of the game in the fourth quarter after a 13-2 run to open the period gave the Bears a 62-49 lead. But Stow battled back and tuned up the defensive pressure, forcing turnovers and easy buckets. Stow scored 13 points in a row to tie the game at 62-62 with just over a minute to play.

“It kind of reminded me of summer league where we were just getting it and going,” Stow senior guard Titus Baskerville IV said. “We were being real dogs trying to get turnovers and trying to get buckets real quick. We can play like that because we are all talented and we all can go get one.”

The final two points of that run were two free throws by sophomore guard Cam Marconi that Stow coach Dave Close credited with being one of the biggest moments of the game as he stepped to the line down two and sank both free throws to tie the game.

“If he goes one for two, we probably think that’s ok because he is a sophomore and doesn’t play much,” Close said. “But then we would have lost the game.”

With North Royalton leading 67-65 late in the quarter, Reece Raymond-Smith tied the game for Stow, but Jadallah Suleiman – who led all scorers with 32 points – went the length of the floor in mere seconds to give the Bears a lead with 18 seconds left before Stow’s final possession.

Raymond-Smith started the overtime with a basket to give Stow a lead, but Suleiman answered right back.

Baskerville IV then hit two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 73-71 lead. On the next possession, Baskerville IV drove baseline from the right corner and finished through contact to put Stow up 75-71 with 53 seconds left.

Raymond-Smith led four Bulldogs in double figures with 19 points, while Baskerville IV had 15, AJ Pestello, Jr had 13 qand Nate Boozer added 10.

One of the things that kept North Royalton in the game all night was their shooting, as the Bears knocked down 14 3-pointers in the game.

“They shoot the ball really well and everybody on the floor can shoot threes for them,” Stow head coach Dave Close said. “Our defensive strategy is typically help and recover but against this team you really can’t help because they’ll shoot a wide open three.”

The win moves Stow to 14-2, 6-2 in the Suburban League, which keeps the Bulldogs on pace with Brecksville and Nordonia, who both also won Friday night and remain on top of the conference at with 8-1 records. They are also the two teams responsible for blemishes on Stow’s record. Stow got its revenge on Brecksville last week and will see Nordonia again on February 8th.

The loss drops North Royalton to 6-9 and 1-6 in Suburban League play.

Girls basketball

Stow Bulldogs 45, North Royalton Bears 35

In the first game of Friday night’s doubleheader, Stow got out of a four-game skid with a 45-35 win over North Royalton .

The Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter after North Royalton had tied the game at 29-29 with a free throw early in the quarter.

Kennady Dodds, who led all scorers with 13 points, scored on a layup and then hit a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a 33-29 advantage before Katey Croyle and Kadence Dodds each added layups of their own to make it 37-29. Croyle then finished the run with another basket inside.

“I thought we did a better job of looking for the slip in the fourth quarter,” Stow head coach Bob Podges said. “I felt like the slip was there all night but we just weren’t looking for it.”

North Royalton (3-14, 0-9) was led by Keira O’Callahan and Lizzie Koetter with eight points each.

Kadence Dodds added 11 points for Stow and Croyle had nine.

