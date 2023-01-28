Read full article on original website
WWE RAW REPORT: JUDGMENT FOR CODY?, RHEA'S OPPONENT IS CHOSEN, ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCHES ANNOUNCED, A FEW RETURNS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We begin with a video for the Men's Royal Rumble Winner, Cody Rhodes. The winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes, makes his way to the ring. Cody looks around and he looks at the Wrestlemania sign hanging from the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center:. *The fallout of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Locally advertised for the taping is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY BACK ON THE ROAD, LAST STOP BEFORE VENGEANCE DAY TOMORROW, YOUNG ROCK, KNIGHT VS. BRAY AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's Royal Rumble event, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the final broadcast before Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER MAKES WWE HISTORY, BOOKER & MCAFEE TALK ROYAL RUMBLE RETURNS
GUNTHER has now cracked into the top 10 of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. He has now been Intercontinental Champion 235 days. He just surpassed Pat Patterson and his initial reign as champion, as well as Cody Rhodes 2011 reign of 233 days. The next hurdle that he will likely cross is Shelton Benjamin 2004-2005 reign of 244 days. Next would be The Rock at 264 days.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE ANGLE WAS AWESOME, GREAT STORIES VS. GREAT MATCHES, RUNNING LONG AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I wanted to get your thoughts on a couple things... How amazingly great was the storyline build with The Bloodline and Sami! It just proves that when there is great build up and story telling, the pay off is insanely great. Nowadays with the instant gratification, it's refreshing to see something be given time to build and we saw the payoff at the Rumble! I don't recall anything being nearly as this good in several years.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS APPEARING ALL THIS WEEK ON 'PICTIONARY'
WWE stars The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing all this week on syndicated game show Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O'Connell. We are told each will be a Celebrity Game Captain on the series, which airs Mondays to Fridays. Check your local listings for when it airs. Here in NYC, it is on FOX 5 at 1 PM Eastern.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
JD McDonagh – Irish Ace (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE
Michael Cole appeared on today's Pat McAfee show to talk last Saturday's Royal Rumble. McAfee tweeted this clip:. Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that A & E has three WWE shows coming soon to the network soon. WWE Rivals returns on February 19 with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant. That same night, Biography returns with The NWO. Also, a new series starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, will start a 10 week run on April 9. You can get more information by going to the website.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE
Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE WRESTLEMANIA 39 DOUBLE MAIN EVENT IS...
The main events of Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles, CA this April are:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST MATCH SET FOR WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER IS...
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Raw will feature qualifying matches to enter the Chamber tonight:. *Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED RAW LINEUP
*Cody Rhodes will open the show. *Rhea Ripley will announce who she is facing at Wrestlemania 39. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MOMENT THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE IN WWE LAST NIGHT
Pat McAfee's return to WWE was a legitimate surprise to just about everyone inside the company, PWInsider.com has learned. It was kept very close to the vest in order to prevent it from leaking out. We are told that not even the majority of the company's production team was clued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH ANNOUNCED
There will be a second Elimination Chamber match on 2/18 in Montreal to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at Wrestlemania 39. Confirmed as competing in the bout are Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Next week on Raw will feature a Fatal Four Way with Mia Yim vs. Piper...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) They lock up and Blake backs Keita into the corner and they push each other. They lock up and go around the ring. Blake with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Keita pushes Blake and Balek pushes back. Keita with a forearm and Blake with a side head lock. Keita with a hammer lock and Blake with a reversal. Keita with a back elbow. Keita with a kick and Blake with punches and forearms. Keita with a kick and Blake with a kick to the knee to take Keita down and Blake with a drop kick. Keita goes to the floor and Blake with a suicide dive.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, DEMO SEES BIG JUMPS AHEAD OF THE ROYAL RUMBLE
The 1/27 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX brought in 2,544,000 overnight viewers, way up from last week's 2,257,000 overnight viewers. They did a 0.67 in the 18-49 demo, up from last week's 0.55. Date Audience Number. 01/27/23 2,544,000. 01/20/23 2,257,000. 01/13/23 2,326,000. 01/06/23 2,257,000. 12/30/22 - John Cena Returns 2,629,000.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL KICK OFF RAW...
Cody Rhodes is at Raw taping and as we reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, will be on the Raw brand going forward. WWE announced this afternoon Rhodes will kick off tonight's USA Network broadcast. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHEN SOMEONE BEATS ROMAN, MONEY LEFT ON THE TABLE, REPORT FACTS NOT RUMORS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Why hasn’t PWInsider reported that The Rock will be at WrestleMania?. Simple, there is nothing to report yet. All that’s out there, and has been out there, are rumors and speculation. The only people “reporting” that Rock will wrestle at Mania are the same hacks that “reported” the sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia was a done deal. We don’t do that here.
