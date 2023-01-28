Alyssa Marino is our announcer tonight. Paul Crockett is on commentary with a rotating cast of guests. We’re live on IWTW (and YouTube for the first hour)! Let’s gooooooo!. Willow Nightingale is unfortunately out today (but she’s in the commentary rotation) and we’re running back a crazy match from this past week’s Wrestling Open! Ichiban shotguns him right into the buckles and has Mortar off his feet early. Mortar starts showing power and just flings Ichiban around. A couple these throws were great and got the prized “you still suck” chant. Goodness I hope someone giffed one of these. Ichiban coming back! Mortar picks him out of the sky with a huge toss. The crowd is all over Mortimer and he just keeps beating on our number one. Mortar heads to the top…you don’t belong there! Ichiban tosses him off and starts to unload! Missile dropkick! Tornado suicide ddt to the floor! High crossbody for two! Ichiban comes in for the flatliner, huge lariat. Sitout bomb! He tries a crossface, Ichiban will not die! He escapes the F5..Ichiban might a twisting neckbreaker off the top! This rules. Boo Yay slugfest! Another huge lariat! Ichiban dodges a moonsault! Jumping flatliner for the win! This was a perfect sequel to their clash a few nights ago and godDAMN this was a good opener!

