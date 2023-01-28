Read full article on original website
1/29 BEYOND WRESTLING 'MIIGHT SNOW' LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA
Alyssa Marino is our announcer tonight. Paul Crockett is on commentary with a rotating cast of guests. We’re live on IWTW (and YouTube for the first hour)! Let’s gooooooo!. Willow Nightingale is unfortunately out today (but she’s in the commentary rotation) and we’re running back a crazy match from this past week’s Wrestling Open! Ichiban shotguns him right into the buckles and has Mortar off his feet early. Mortar starts showing power and just flings Ichiban around. A couple these throws were great and got the prized “you still suck” chant. Goodness I hope someone giffed one of these. Ichiban coming back! Mortar picks him out of the sky with a huge toss. The crowd is all over Mortimer and he just keeps beating on our number one. Mortar heads to the top…you don’t belong there! Ichiban tosses him off and starts to unload! Missile dropkick! Tornado suicide ddt to the floor! High crossbody for two! Ichiban comes in for the flatliner, huge lariat. Sitout bomb! He tries a crossface, Ichiban will not die! He escapes the F5..Ichiban might a twisting neckbreaker off the top! This rules. Boo Yay slugfest! Another huge lariat! Ichiban dodges a moonsault! Jumping flatliner for the win! This was a perfect sequel to their clash a few nights ago and godDAMN this was a good opener!
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact+ is now streaming the Best of Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) for free, playing off her appearance on last week's Impact on AXS TV episode. Impact has already released a Rebellion 2023 T-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Scheduled for Thurday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The...
LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE
Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
DAVEY RICHARDS, DANIELLE KAMELA, CLARK CONNORS, TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK RED CARPET RUMBLE PART ONE TV REPORT
The United Wrestling Network broadcast the first part of their 2023 Red Carpet Rumble on their Championship Wrestling TV over the weekend. The event, which drew over 1,000 to Mesa, Arizona's Bell Bank Park opened with the announcers teasing that The Red Carpet Rumble will take place in two weeks and previewed tonight's episode.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Samoa Joe is on The Sessions with Renee Paquette today. Joe discusses finding a good work-life balance, finding calm in his older age, his family help to get him ready for professional wrestling, what drew him to professional wrestling, Polynesian connection in pro wrestling, advice to young wrestlers, what he hopes to achieve in what's left of his career, voice over work and more.
UPDATED DETAILS ON MLW REELZ DEBUT NEXT WEEK, PHILADELPHIA RETURN THIS SATURDAY
Major League Wrestling's MLW Underground TV will officially premiere next Tuesday 2/7 on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern with a 1 AM replay, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Real1, Bomaye Fight Club, and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
JAKE ROBERTS TALKS, LIV MORGAN DISCUSSES HER WWE RUN AND MORE
Jake Roberts appeared on Radio MIsfits, discussing traveling with the snake, how Ricky Steamboat saved him from his snake,his podcast, his new movie Out of Exile, dealing with sobriety, and more for their Minutia Men Celebrity Interview at this link. Thanks to Richard Trionfo. The night Evolution won all the...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
CODY BACK ON THE ROAD, LAST STOP BEFORE VENGEANCE DAY TOMORROW, YOUNG ROCK, KNIGHT VS. BRAY AND MORE
With the dust settling after Saturday's Royal Rumble event, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. WWE returns tomorrow to the USA Network with the final broadcast before Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte,...
WWE NXT REPORT: WHO IS THE FOURTH?, DEMPSEY VERSUS GULAK, WAGNER VERSUS DIJAK, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Veer Mahaan and Sanga (with Jinder Mahal) versus Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (with Ivy Nile) Veer and Julius start things off and they lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up and go to another statemate. Julius with a waist lock and Veer with a shoulder tackle. Veer with a punch and Julius with punches. Veer sends Julius into the turnbuckles and Sanga tags in. Brutus tags in as well. Brutus with a waist lock and Sanga tosses Brutus aside. Brutus goes for the leg and Sanga with a forearm to the back. Sanga sends Brutus into the turnbuckles but misses a splash into the corner. Brutus with punches and he blocks a kick. Veer tags in and he punches Brutus. Sanga with a shoulder tackle and Veer with an elbow drop. Veer with kicks to Brutus. Brutus backs Veer into the corner and Julius tags in and connects with forearms in the corner. They hit a double hip toss on Veer. Julius and Brutus with knees to Veer and Julius with a gutwrench suplex to Brutus onto Veer for a near fall. Sanga tags in and Veer hot shots Julius. Sanga with a knee to the midsection and he chokes Julius in the ropes.
MOXLEY VS. HANGMAN 3 HEADLINES THIS WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE IN DAYTON, OHIO, FORMER NXT STAR DEBUTS, & MORE AEW NOTES
ShopHonor.com will be selling FTR versus Briscoes art prints today with 100% of proceeds will be given to the Pugh family:. The Milwaukee and Pittsburgh returns will go on sale on 2/10. That means a pre-sale on 2/9. Former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward (wrestling under the name Brady Booker)...
CODY & GRAYSON ON THE BUMP, KEVIN PATRICK TALKS MLS GIG AND MORE
Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes will be on tomorrow's episode of The Bump. GameRant.com featured a breakdown of what's coming in each edition of the WWE 2K23 video game. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
JACOB FATU VS. JTG HEADLINES HOUSE OF GLORY RETURN TO NYC THIS FRIDAY
Fatu defends the HOG World Heavyweight Championship against JTG next Friday at HOG The Beginning. House of Glory returns next Friday February 3rd to the NYC Arena for The Beginning!. Jacob Fatu makes his second defense of the HOG World Heavyweight Championship against former WWE star JTG. After successfully defending...
MICHELLE MCCOOL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WWE FANS, SAMI ZAYN-ELIMINATION CHAMBER, NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES & MORE
Michelle McCool tweeted the following, noting she got the call to take part in the Royal Rumble match nine days before the bout, crediting the fans for their support as a major reason why it happened:. There will be another Undertaker One Man Show in Montreal on the eve of...
NXT STAR AT RAW, SMACKDOWN STAR AS WELL
As we reported in the Elite section earlier today, WWE NXT star Damon Kemp is at tonight's Raw taping, likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Smackdown's Mansoor is also backstage at Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
THE WRESTLEMANIA 39 DOUBLE MAIN EVENT IS...
The main events of Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles, CA this April are:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
UPDATES ON WOW, DARK SIDE OF THE RING & MORE WRESTLING CONTENT ON REELZ
We haven't heard much on this, but apparently there were WOW - Women of Wrestling tryouts in Los Angeles today so they are casting new performers for future episodes of the weekly, syndicated series. Dark Side of the Ring, as we have noted, have been filming for the fourth season...
INJURY AT WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Producer Ken "Dykstra" Doane suffered an injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, PWInsider.com has confirmed. During Judgment Day's brawl with Edge in the aisle, Doane was among those who ran out to break the melee up. At some point, Doane suffered a leg injury, which one source feared may...
KOTA IBUSHI'S FIRST ANNOUNCED POST-NJPW APPEARANCE IS...
Game Changer Wrestling just announced former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi will be coming in to work for the promotion as part of Wrestlemania weekend this Marcb in Los Angeles. He will be working multiple events for the promotion. Ibushi's New Japan deal expired this week. If you...
