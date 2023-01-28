Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Oscars Spare Andrea Riseborough Amid Damning Campaign Review
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has completed its unusual “review” of campaigning procedures following last week’s Oscar nominations and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to rescind the Best Actress nod for Andrea Riseborough. “Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the To...
Daily Beast
Zachary Levi Announces Father’s Death Amid Pfizer Tweet Controversy
On Sunday, Zachary Levi took to Instagram to announce that his father had died after a battle with thyroid cancer. “Many of you have been asking for an update on my dad, Darrell,” the Shazam! star wrote. “Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family.” Levi added: “Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he’s no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven gives me so much peace and joy.” The 42-year-old actor first revealed his father, Darrell Pugh, was fighting cancer in November, when he shared an Instagram post celebrating that surgeons had been able to remove “90% of the cancer from his body.” Earlier this month, however, Levi tweeted that his father had been hospitalized. “He’s not doin so hot right now,” he wrote. “The thyroid cancer just won’t quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea. Doctor’s may have a trick or two still up their sleeves to offer him a bit more time, but Papa D is not long for this world.”
Daily Beast
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap: These Characters Get the Love Story They Deserve
The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us contains the first biggest diversion from the 2013 game. And that is not at all a bad thing. Aside from being a beautiful episode of television, Episode 3 really pays tribute to two characters that weren’t able to be fully explored in the context of the video game. This episode delivers on exactly what I wanted from a TV adaptation of the game: backstory and added richness to characters we only briefly met before.
Daily Beast
DC Execs ‘Fully Supportive’ of Ezra Miller Amid Criminal Investigations
Despite DC’s major transformative period, cutting Batgirl in post-production and letting go of stars Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson, the superhero franchise executives are all in on Ezra Miller, still. DC Studios boss Peter Safran said he isn’t concerned with Miller’s avalanche of criminal investigations as they’re making “enormous progress.” “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now,” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter as DC gears up to launch The Flash this June. Earlier this month, Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing in a Vermont home in a plea deal that kept them out of jail.
