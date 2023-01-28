ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match

After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Wrestle Zone

Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
PWMania

WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card

The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
PWMania

Big News Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW (1/30/2023)

The countdown to WrestleMania begins tonight on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley will make her decision for WrestleMania, according to WWE’s Byron Saxton. Ripley will have the option of facing either SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Saxton also revealed that “American Nightmare”...
bodyslam.net

Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE

Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net

Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline

At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
sportszion.com

Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d

As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
Pro Wrestling Insider

DANIELLE KAMELA DEBUTS, TWO TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Reno Scum vs. Midnight Heat. *UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. Davey Richards. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

WWE released the following Friday Night SmackDown video highlights:. Sami Zayn sneaks into SmackDown to thank Jey Uso: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Brock Lesnar declares for the Royal Rumble Match: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. The Viking Raiders take Drew McIntyre and...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CODY ON WHEN HE WAS CLEARED, ROMAN ON WINNING AGAIN, NEW POST RUMBLE MERCH AND MORE

Roman Reigns posted the following on tiktok following last night's Royal Rumble:. WWE Shop has a new Booker T-shirt. Also, WWE has released a ton of Cody Rhodes merchandise, including new T-shirts, jackets, etc. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes gives his reaction to Ariel Helwani | "I was only cleared...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NINE MORE COMPETITORS SET FOR MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE?

A graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts features the following talents as included on tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match:. PWInsider.com has confirmed Gargano is indeed in San Antonio, so if he competes, it is his return from the shoulder injury he suffered several weeks back. The graphic...
Pro Wrestling Insider

DAMIAN PRIEST TALKS ROYAL RUMBLE, ROMAN ON FALLON CLIPS, NEW RUMBLE MERCH & MORE

WWE Shop has a new variation of the Bray Wyatt "Moth " T-shirt that reacts to UV light. They are also selling a special edition Hardy branded Royal Rumble T-shirt as well as a Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns special edition shirt for the event. Damian Priest appeared on Good...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE

WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider

POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE

As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

