Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
PWMania
WWE Stars Draw Their Royal Rumble Numbers, New Entrant Revealed, Final Card
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live tonight from San Antonio’s Alamodome. The Kickoff pre-show will air at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. We previously reported that WWE...
PWMania
Big News Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW (1/30/2023)
The countdown to WrestleMania begins tonight on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley will make her decision for WrestleMania, according to WWE’s Byron Saxton. Ripley will have the option of facing either SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Saxton also revealed that “American Nightmare”...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 39
Rhea Ripley has centered in on an opponent for WrestleMania. After winning women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, Rhea Ripley has already made her WrestleMania 39 challenge. On the January 30 edition of WWE Raw, Ripley got straight to the point and challenged Charlotte to a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at the show of shows.
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DANIELLE KAMELA DEBUTS, TWO TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Reno Scum vs. Midnight Heat. *UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. Davey Richards. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
WWE released the following Friday Night SmackDown video highlights:. Sami Zayn sneaks into SmackDown to thank Jey Uso: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Brock Lesnar declares for the Royal Rumble Match: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. The Viking Raiders take Drew McIntyre and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY ON WHEN HE WAS CLEARED, ROMAN ON WINNING AGAIN, NEW POST RUMBLE MERCH AND MORE
Roman Reigns posted the following on tiktok following last night's Royal Rumble:. WWE Shop has a new Booker T-shirt. Also, WWE has released a ton of Cody Rhodes merchandise, including new T-shirts, jackets, etc. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes gives his reaction to Ariel Helwani | "I was only cleared...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NINE MORE COMPETITORS SET FOR MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE?
A graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts features the following talents as included on tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match:. PWInsider.com has confirmed Gargano is indeed in San Antonio, so if he competes, it is his return from the shoulder injury he suffered several weeks back. The graphic...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAMIAN PRIEST TALKS ROYAL RUMBLE, ROMAN ON FALLON CLIPS, NEW RUMBLE MERCH & MORE
WWE Shop has a new variation of the Bray Wyatt "Moth " T-shirt that reacts to UV light. They are also selling a special edition Hardy branded Royal Rumble T-shirt as well as a Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns special edition shirt for the event. Damian Priest appeared on Good...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE
As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
HHH ON THE ROCK, CODY AND RHEA ON THEIR WINS & MORE: WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PRESS CONFERENCE COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's Royal Rumble post-show press conference. The first guest was Rhea Ripley. She was asked about her knee. She said it dislocated for a moment and then went back in. She said that she has issues with her knees but her knee is good. She said she can smell blood in her nose.
