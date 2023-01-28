Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED RAW LINEUP
*Cody Rhodes will open the show. *Rhea Ripley will announce who she is facing at Wrestlemania 39. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Samoa Joe is on The Sessions with Renee Paquette today. Joe discusses finding a good work-life balance, finding calm in his older age, his family help to get him ready for professional wrestling, what drew him to professional wrestling, Polynesian connection in pro wrestling, advice to young wrestlers, what he hopes to achieve in what's left of his career, voice over work and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
*AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the TNT title - No Holds Barred. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. *Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOXLEY VS. HANGMAN 3 HEADLINES THIS WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE IN DAYTON, OHIO, FORMER NXT STAR DEBUTS, & MORE AEW NOTES
ShopHonor.com will be selling FTR versus Briscoes art prints today with 100% of proceeds will be given to the Pugh family:. The Milwaukee and Pittsburgh returns will go on sale on 2/10. That means a pre-sale on 2/9. Former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward (wrestling under the name Brady Booker)...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE DOWN AGAIN
The 1/27 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 458,000 overnight viewers, down from last week's 464,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.14, up from last week's 0.13. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21 Debut Episode 740,000 0.30. 08/20/21 The First Dance, CM...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 674
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 30 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KOTA IBUSHI'S FIRST ANNOUNCED POST-NJPW APPEARANCE IS...
Game Changer Wrestling just announced former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi will be coming in to work for the promotion as part of Wrestlemania weekend this Marcb in Los Angeles. He will be working multiple events for the promotion. Ibushi's New Japan deal expired this week. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) They lock up and Blake backs Keita into the corner and they push each other. They lock up and go around the ring. Blake with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Keita pushes Blake and Balek pushes back. Keita with a forearm and Blake with a side head lock. Keita with a hammer lock and Blake with a reversal. Keita with a back elbow. Keita with a kick and Blake with punches and forearms. Keita with a kick and Blake with a kick to the knee to take Keita down and Blake with a drop kick. Keita goes to the floor and Blake with a suicide dive.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOOK SIGNS EXCLUSIVE SIGNING DEAL, CONGRATS TO PAT BUCK & FAMILY, MAX CASTOR IN CONCERT IN SAN FRAN AND MORE
FTW Champion Hook has signed an exclusive deal with The Big Event to do signings and appearances through them. AEW's Bryan Danielson has a similar deal with Big Event:. Northeast Wrestling will hold their biggest event of the year, Wrestlefest 27 at Crosby High School (300 Pierpont Road) in Waterbury, CT on Saturday 3/11 with Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara and more to appear. For more, visit www.WrestleFest.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED DETAILS ON MLW REELZ DEBUT NEXT WEEK, PHILADELPHIA RETURN THIS SATURDAY
Major League Wrestling's MLW Underground TV will officially premiere next Tuesday 2/7 on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern with a 1 AM replay, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Real1, Bomaye Fight Club, and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF KOTA IBUSHI
With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SECOND ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH ANNOUNCED
There will be a second Elimination Chamber match on 2/18 in Montreal to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at Wrestlemania 39. Confirmed as competing in the bout are Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Next week on Raw will feature a Fatal Four Way with Mia Yim vs. Piper...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST MATCH SET FOR WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER IS...
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Raw will feature qualifying matches to enter the Chamber tonight:. *Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL KICK OFF RAW...
Cody Rhodes is at Raw taping and as we reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, will be on the Raw brand going forward. WWE announced this afternoon Rhodes will kick off tonight's USA Network broadcast. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAKE ROBERTS TALKS, LIV MORGAN DISCUSSES HER WWE RUN AND MORE
Jake Roberts appeared on Radio MIsfits, discussing traveling with the snake, how Ricky Steamboat saved him from his snake,his podcast, his new movie Out of Exile, dealing with sobriety, and more for their Minutia Men Celebrity Interview at this link. Thanks to Richard Trionfo. The night Evolution won all the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVEY RICHARDS, DANIELLE KAMELA, CLARK CONNORS, TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UNITED WRESTLING NETWORK RED CARPET RUMBLE PART ONE TV REPORT
The United Wrestling Network broadcast the first part of their 2023 Red Carpet Rumble on their Championship Wrestling TV over the weekend. The event, which drew over 1,000 to Mesa, Arizona's Bell Bank Park opened with the announcers teasing that The Red Carpet Rumble will take place in two weeks and previewed tonight's episode.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICHELLE MCCOOL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WWE FANS, SAMI ZAYN-ELIMINATION CHAMBER, NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES & MORE
Michelle McCool tweeted the following, noting she got the call to take part in the Royal Rumble match nine days before the bout, crediting the fans for their support as a major reason why it happened:. There will be another Undertaker One Man Show in Montreal on the eve of...
