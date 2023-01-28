The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO