This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sporting News
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade grades: Broncos hire Russell Wilson's perfect coach, Saints score key draft capital
The Broncos needed to swing for the fences with their next head coach to make the most of having Russell Wilson at quarterback. They hit a grand slam by trading for and hiring Sean Payton. Although Denver gave some significant draft capital to land their 20th coach in franchise history,...
Sporting News
What Brock Purdy's UCL injury means for 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady rumors
The 49ers' hopes of competing in the 2023 NFC championship game were quashed when starter Brock Purdy left after just a few plays due to an elbow injury. Now, the team is hoping that injury won't have an impact on its 2023 season. Purdy was diagnosed with a fully torn...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter and more react to legendary QB leaving NFL behind 'for good'
Tom Brady is retiring — and he means it this time. Exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, the Buccaneers quarterback revealed in a video posted from his official Twitter account that he is calling it quits "for good." "I know the process was a pretty big deal...
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
Sporting News
Why Vikings' Justin Jefferson is third WR to win SN Offensive Player of the Year, joining Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown
It takes a special wide receiver turning in an amazing season to win Sporting News' Offensive Player of the Year. Justin Jefferson did just that for the Vikings in 2022. Based on voting from fellow NFL players, Jefferson beat out NFL MVP-caliber quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the prestigious honor. Jefferson becomes the third wide receiver to win Sporting News' Player of the Year in any capacity, joining Jerry Rice (a two-time winner) and Antonio Brown (for the Steelers in 2017).
Sporting News
When is Tom Brady eligible for the Hall of Fame? Explaining the timeline for Canton induction
It's no argument that Tom Brady will end up in the Hall of Fame. The question is, when will his bust be put in Canton?. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is already colloquially the "GOAT," but that doesn't mean he gets an expedited pass into the Hall of Fame. He must wait his turn just as any other football player.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC heading to Super Bowl 57 after last-second win
A year after Evan McPherson closed out the AFC championship with a game-winning field goal, the shoe was on the other foot in Kansas City. Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57, avenging a shocking defeat at the hands of this Bengals team 364 days ago.
Sporting News
Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB expected to miss six months with torn UCL, seeking second opinion on surgery
A dominant season for the 49ers ended with a whimper Sunday, when San Francisco dropped the NFC championship game 31-7 to end what was an outstanding season. The loss so one-sided partially because the 49ers lost the ability to throw the ball in the second half, after Brock Purdy was forced to return to the game with an injured arm when Josh Johnson was knocked out.
Sporting News
Who is Joseph Ossai? Stats, contract, college & more to know about Bengals DE after costly penalty vs. Chiefs
The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.
Sporting News
Joe Burrow contract extension: Projecting the value of Bengals QB's looming new mega-deal
Joe Burrow wants to be a Bengals quarterback for his entire career. He's about to get paid a lot more for doing it over the long term. Cincinnati officials have every intention of giving him a contract extension sometime in the 2023 NFL offseason, ahead of the fifth-year option year that's at the back of his rookie deal. As the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, Burrow got $36.190 million all guaranteed over his first four years.
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Buccaneers QB says in video he's done 'for good' on anniversary of last retirement
Tom Brady announced that he is retiring from the NFL once again. But this time, the legendary quarterback says it's "for good." Brady's announcement came on social media, where he posted a 53-second clip Wednesday that revealed his decision. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,"...
Sporting News
Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?
Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
Sporting News
Steve Young, NFL fans joke about 49ers' QB misfortune after Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson injuries
The 49ers injury issues at quarterback went from a mild concern to a catastrophic problem during their 31-7 NFC championship game loss to the Eagles on Sunday. San Francisco entered the game with two quarterbacks on its active roster: starter Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson. Both suffered injuries during the contest that led to the demise of the 49ers' offense.
Sporting News
Chiefs’ replayed down controversy, explained: Why AFC championship game officials wiped out KC play
The Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC championship game took a turn for the conspiracy-minded when, in a 20-20 game in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were given an extra shot at convering on third down because of wonky officiating. With just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Kansas City ran a...
