Bitcoin difficulty hits new ATH rising by 4.68%, further securing the network

‘s difficulty has risen by 4.68% in the second largest positive adjustment in a year to reach a new all-time high. The blockchain’s difficulty is set automatically within Bitcoin’s core code based on mining activity on the network. The below chart illustrates the most significant adjustments, both positive...
Emerging markets dominate Chainalysis 2022 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report

The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index has released its third report indicating where the market may be heading in 2023. “DeFi-driven cryptocurrency markets in North America were strong but volatile over the last year.”. Key findings: North America ranks 2nd in cryptocurrency activity, receiving $1.15 trillion worth of crypto in...
Behavioural shift as Bitcoin holders in aggregate no longer underwater

Realized Price reflectes the aggregate price when each coin was last spent on-chain. Using Short- and Long-Term Holder cohorts, we can calculate the realized price to reflect the aggregate cost basis for each group. Bitcoin has reclaimed multiple costs basis, short and long-term holder cost basis, and realized price. Bitcoin...
South America-based exchange volume continues positive trajectory

South America continues to show positive growth month-to-month as exchange volume increases to a total of $8.35 billion. Exchange volume by region per month is an important metric for several reasons:. Market activity: Exchange volume gives an indication of the level of market activity and interest in a particular region.
Research: Bitcoin futures open interest grows ahead of FOMC meeting

Futures open interest (OI) is the total number of open futures contracts for an asset held by market participants. Open interest on futures contracts for any given asset varies daily, representing the amount of cash flowing into the market. A growing OI means that more money is moving into futures...
Research: Bitcoin price expected to jump on hopes FOMC rate schedule tops out

Data analyzed by CryptoSlate suggests the strong correlation between Bitcoin and gold could mark the start of a price run-up, depending on whether the Fed’s hiking schedule is done by March. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is set to conclude on Feb. 1, with the market overwhelmingly...
Singapore financial watchdog’s chairman questions if regulating crypto legitimizes speculation

Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Tharman Shanmugaratnam, spoke at the WEF23 and stated a controversial take on crypto regulations and questioned if regulating crypto could legitimize speculation, VulcanPost reported. Shanmugaratnam said:. “I think whether it’s crypto or traditional finance, you have to regulate for things like money...
As Bitcoin rallies after FTX collapse, 25% of supply is held between $15.5k and $23k

UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) shows at which prices the current set of Bitcoin UTXOs were created, i.e., each bar shows the number of existing bitcoins that last moved within that specified price bucket. Up to 20% of all Bitcoin supply is in high profit, from $686 to $15,000. The...
Polygon surpasses BNB Chain in daily transactions as MATIC pumps 20% over weekend

Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, has surpassed BNB Chain in the number of daily transactions, according to on-chain data analyzed by CryptoSlate. On Jan. 29, BNB Chain recorded 3,007,245 transactions, while Polygon processed 3,066,110 in the same period. Data derived from Polygonscan and BscScan highlighted the increase in daily transactions...
Crypto investment products see weekly inflows of $117M, highest since July 2022

Amid investor sentiment signaling ‘greed,’ cryptocurrency investment products saw weekly inflows of $117 million last week — the highest since July 2022, according to a CoinShares report. Investors are almost solely focusing on Bitcoin, which saw inflows of $116 million. Total assets under management (AuM) of investment...
Bitcoin establishes highest monthly returns since October 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) established its highest monthly returns since October 2021 and its second-best January in history. BTC monthly returns for January currently stand at 38.07% as of press time — a rise only exceeded in January 2013 at a monthly returns rate of 44.05%. As BTC price sentiment shifts...
Bitcoin miner Greenidge lost $130M in 2022 Q4; restructures debt with NYDIG, B. Riley

Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Greenidge said it lost about $130 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 while earning just $15 million, according to a Jan. 31 statement. The BTC miner was one of the several companies that had a difficult 2022 due to the challenging market conditions. “Greenidge ended...
Trality launches crypto trading bot marketplace

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Trality, the European FinTech experts in automation, have released their latest innovation—the Trality Marketplace. Fresh off the success of its...
Justin Sun aims to get TRON adopted as legal tender in 5 nations by 2023

Tron founder Justin Sun aims to get TRON (TRX) accepted as legal tender in 5 countries this year. In a Twitter thread, Sun said that while the goal is “ambitious,” he is “confident” that it can become a reality. In a separate Twitter. , Sun said...
BlockFi permitted to auction mining equipment

BlockFi has gained permission in bankruptcy court to sell its cryptocurrency mining equipment, Bloomberg reported Jan. 30. Bloomberg cited statements made by BlockFi representatives during a video hearing today. The company’s lawyer, Francis Petrie, said:. “We’ve received substantial interest in the market for bidding purposes and current volatility in...
Cream Finance exploiter moves $3.3M ETH in January

Blockchain analytical firm Peckshield tweeted that the Cream Finance (CREAM) exploiter transferred 365.7 ETH — worth $600,000 — to an unknown centralized crypto exchange TradeOgre on Jan. 30. The exploiter had transferred 2,070 Ethereum — roughly $3.3 million — to the same platform since Jan. 9, according to...
UK plans “robust” rules for crypto exchanges

The UK’s finance ministry is planning to unveil extensive cryptocurrency regulation within the next day, according to a Jan. 31 report from Reuters. The ministry, otherwise known as HM Treasury, is expected to publish draft rules for British crypto companies on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to statements from the...

