ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Southfield police searching for missing teen last seen Friday

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etjot_0kUW2xix00

The Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Lauryn Watson, 13, of Southfield was last seen on January 27 at approximately 8:49 p.m. in Southfield when she left home and has not been seen since.

Watson, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 146 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, light brown complexion and was last seen wearing purple rectangle shaped glasses, a grey sweatshirt, grey jogging pants, a black and white patchwork jacket, and white adidas shoes with black stripes.

Police say, Watson left her home Friday after an argument with her mother.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lauryn Watson, contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

Comments / 3

Bahamadea Queen
4d ago

Lord I'm asking 🙌🏾 you for Protection and a Safe and Healthy Return to her Family in the Mighty name of Jesus 🙏🏾Amen 🙌🏾🙏🏾

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Missing Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson found dead, sheriff's office says

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says a teen who was last seen on Friday has been found dead.Authorities say Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, was found just before 1 p.m. Monday under the bleachers at Pioneer High School where she also attended.The teen last communicated with family at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 while on her way to school. She was last seen by friends at about 11 a.m. on Friday outside of the school.The sheriff's office says Adriana's family attempted to locate her when she did not return home and called authorities to report her missing at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday when they were unable to find her.Authorities say it does not appear to be foul play. The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the investigation."While the Ann Arbor Police department is investigating the circumstances of her death, we do not believe there is an active threat to the community.  An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death," Ann Arbor police said in a tweet.Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on two armed carjacking suspects

The Detroit Police Department is looking for two males who allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old man on Tuesday. According to police, a man was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 around 2:23 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph when two armed males approached and told him to get out of the car.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of beating child's mother while out on bond for shooting woman

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station allegedly beat the mother of his child while out on bond. Torrion Hudson’s initial bond was $1 million after the Dec. 21 crime. However, it was lowered to $250,000 cash or surety. He used a bail bondsman to post bond and has been out of jail on a tether on house arrest since Jan. 11.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Search for missing Pioneer High School student comes to tragic close

The search for a missing Pioneer High School student came to a tragic close on Monday. During a sweep of the school grounds, members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Adriana Davidson. The 15-year-old sophomore had been missing since Friday morning. Her family had last...
fox2detroit.com

2 drivers dead in head-on crash in Macomb County Monday

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white GMC work van died on impact. We were told that there was two people inside the red Dodge Ram truck. That driver also died. A passenger in the same truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy