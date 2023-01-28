ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Liverpool, C-NS boys swimmers win ahead of rivalry clash

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKJdq_0kUW2wqE00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On the last day of January, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse boys swim teams will battle one another as the Warriors would finish its regular season at home.

They do so coming off wins as Liverpool, rebounding from its first loss of the season Jan. 18 against Fulton, handled Syracuse City 100-75 on Thursday night.

Several races featured close battles between teammates, such as the 50-yard freestyle, where Jack Cavallerano, in 23.08 seconds, had to hold off the 23.19 from Trevor Selig before he dominated the 100 butterfly, winning in 55.70.

James Hayden needed 2:02.73 to edge past Ryan Vann (2:04.33) and win the 200 freestyle, while in the 100 freestyle it was Nathan Alexander, in 52.45 seconds, topping Sean O’Neil (53.41) and Solomon Panayil (54.61).

Pulling away in the 500 freestyle, Hayden added a second title in 5:34.58, with Vann second in 5:45.96. Colin Gridley earned 229.30 points to take the diving competition.

Joe Lisi, in 2:09.44, led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley with Ryan Gublo (2:20.34) and Tristan Vang (2:24.84), with Lisi also going 1:08.26 just behind Syracuse’s Badr Aly (1:05.32) in the 100 breaststroke.

Cavallerano, Selig, Alexander and Lisi went 1:34.20 in the 200 freestyle relay to go with the 3:41.10 they posted in the 400 freestyle relay. In the 200 medley relay, Vang, Panayil, Jared Keyes and Rex Hoffman won in 1:56.62.

Two nights earlier, C-NS took a 2-4 record into its meet at Oswego, where a pair of 1-2 finishes from Jacob and Caden Griffin keyed the Northstars’ 94-83 win over the Buccaneers.

Swimming together in the 200 freestyle, it was Caden Griffin, in 1:57.97, beating out Jacob Griffin’s 2:00.01. Later, in the 500 freestyle, again Caden was first, posting 5:32.87 to Jacob’s 5:36.51.

Similarly, Nathan Oronski, in diving, earned 210.05 points and Carter Canastra was second with 192.05. Ryan Lasher got second in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.32, with Bryson Duncan third in 1:13.45.

Joey Swenton, in 24.56 seconds, trailed Oswego’s Shane Bond (24.00) in the 50 freestyle as Donavan Medina swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.37 to a 1:06.30 from the Bucs’ Treyse Miller, with Reece Balduzzi (1:16.66) third.

Connor Burke, who in 2:24.66 beat out Medina (2:26.66) for second in the 200 IM, paired with Medina, plus Swenton and Anthony Gabrielli, to win the 200 medley relay in 1:53.45 to Oswego’s 1:56.03. Helped by the Griffins, Gabrielli and Burke powered the 200 freestyle relay to a lopsided win in 1:40.08.

Then C-NS defeated Auburn 87-82 last Friday night, with Jacob Griffin going 22.69 seconds to beat Gabrielli (24.49) in the 50 freestyle and then swimming the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.17 to beat Burke’s 1:12.93.

Gabrielli was victorious in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.99, with Swenton going 2:14.31 in the 200 IM and 52.97 for a close second to Riley Fitzgerald (52.88) in the 100 freestyle.

Caden Griffin went 1:54.86 to hold off Fitzgerald (1:55.94) in the 200 freestyle, this after Swenton, Gabrielli, Medina and Jacob Griffin swam the 200 medley relay in 1:46.43. Gabrielli, Burke and the Griffins took the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.26 as Burke, Medina, Sean Loughlin and Caden Griffin went 1:41.75 in the 200 freestyle relay.

After its meet with Liverpool, C-NS faces Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA next Friday to close its regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse hockey gains split, shuts out F-M

ONONDAGA COUNTY – All season long, the Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey team had fought to get above the .500 mark and improve its place in the Division I standings. When the Northstars visited State Fair Coliseum last Tuesday night, it took on the Fayetteville-Manlius side that used to call the Twin Rinks home before moving across town.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango boys volleyball wins showdown with VVS

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All through its first five wins this season, each of them a sweep, the Chittenango boys volleyball team paid attention to the similar start put together by Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. And when these two sides clashed for first place last Tuesday night, it was the Bears getting...
CHITTENANGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls, boys basketball gains victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – During the last full week of January, both of Cazenovia’s varsity basketball teams remained fairly busy, and were able to pick up victories. On the boys side, the Lakers earned its third win in a row last Monday against South Jefferson, controlling the game’s middle stages to produce a 65-52 victory over the Spartans.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball routs Skaneateles again

CENTRAL NEW YORK – How the Marcellus boys basketball team would feel about its championship aspirations would hinge on whether it could repeat its Dec. 9 win over Chittenango on its home court Tuesday night. The Mustangs had already gone for one sweep against a big-time rival when it...
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

ESM girls basketball gets wins over F-M, Skaneateles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long, the East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball team had produced wildly varying results, even as it went 6-6 through its first 12 games. But the Spartans got its best win of the season last Tuesday night when, against state Class B no. 25-ranked Skaneateles, it took charge right before halftime and held on to beat the Lakers 41-36.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy