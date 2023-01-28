Liverpool, C-NS boys swimmers win ahead of rivalry clash

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On the last day of January, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse boys swim teams will battle one another as the Warriors would finish its regular season at home.

They do so coming off wins as Liverpool, rebounding from its first loss of the season Jan. 18 against Fulton, handled Syracuse City 100-75 on Thursday night.

Several races featured close battles between teammates, such as the 50-yard freestyle, where Jack Cavallerano, in 23.08 seconds, had to hold off the 23.19 from Trevor Selig before he dominated the 100 butterfly, winning in 55.70.

James Hayden needed 2:02.73 to edge past Ryan Vann (2:04.33) and win the 200 freestyle, while in the 100 freestyle it was Nathan Alexander, in 52.45 seconds, topping Sean O’Neil (53.41) and Solomon Panayil (54.61).

Pulling away in the 500 freestyle, Hayden added a second title in 5:34.58, with Vann second in 5:45.96. Colin Gridley earned 229.30 points to take the diving competition.

Joe Lisi, in 2:09.44, led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley with Ryan Gublo (2:20.34) and Tristan Vang (2:24.84), with Lisi also going 1:08.26 just behind Syracuse’s Badr Aly (1:05.32) in the 100 breaststroke.

Cavallerano, Selig, Alexander and Lisi went 1:34.20 in the 200 freestyle relay to go with the 3:41.10 they posted in the 400 freestyle relay. In the 200 medley relay, Vang, Panayil, Jared Keyes and Rex Hoffman won in 1:56.62.

Two nights earlier, C-NS took a 2-4 record into its meet at Oswego, where a pair of 1-2 finishes from Jacob and Caden Griffin keyed the Northstars’ 94-83 win over the Buccaneers.

Swimming together in the 200 freestyle, it was Caden Griffin, in 1:57.97, beating out Jacob Griffin’s 2:00.01. Later, in the 500 freestyle, again Caden was first, posting 5:32.87 to Jacob’s 5:36.51.

Similarly, Nathan Oronski, in diving, earned 210.05 points and Carter Canastra was second with 192.05. Ryan Lasher got second in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.32, with Bryson Duncan third in 1:13.45.

Joey Swenton, in 24.56 seconds, trailed Oswego’s Shane Bond (24.00) in the 50 freestyle as Donavan Medina swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.37 to a 1:06.30 from the Bucs’ Treyse Miller, with Reece Balduzzi (1:16.66) third.

Connor Burke, who in 2:24.66 beat out Medina (2:26.66) for second in the 200 IM, paired with Medina, plus Swenton and Anthony Gabrielli, to win the 200 medley relay in 1:53.45 to Oswego’s 1:56.03. Helped by the Griffins, Gabrielli and Burke powered the 200 freestyle relay to a lopsided win in 1:40.08.

Then C-NS defeated Auburn 87-82 last Friday night, with Jacob Griffin going 22.69 seconds to beat Gabrielli (24.49) in the 50 freestyle and then swimming the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.17 to beat Burke’s 1:12.93.

Gabrielli was victorious in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.99, with Swenton going 2:14.31 in the 200 IM and 52.97 for a close second to Riley Fitzgerald (52.88) in the 100 freestyle.

Caden Griffin went 1:54.86 to hold off Fitzgerald (1:55.94) in the 200 freestyle, this after Swenton, Gabrielli, Medina and Jacob Griffin swam the 200 medley relay in 1:46.43. Gabrielli, Burke and the Griffins took the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.26 as Burke, Medina, Sean Loughlin and Caden Griffin went 1:41.75 in the 200 freestyle relay.

After its meet with Liverpool, C-NS faces Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA next Friday to close its regular season.