The Washington Wizards have now won six straight games. The Wizards defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-106 in San Antonio at the AT&T Center. Before this game, the Wizards had lost 22 straight games in San Antonio. That streak is now officially over. Wizards’ Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Wizards’ forward Deni Avdija spoke […]

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO