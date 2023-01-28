Effective: 2023-02-01 04:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Marin Coastal Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees early this morning will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO