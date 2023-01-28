Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Weather: Another below-freezing day, sunshine on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another below-freezing day in Central Ohio, but more sunshine is on the way!. We will see sunshine today with some passing high thin clouds. The morning temps are in the teens with frost and then it will warm up to a high around 30. A few passing clouds are expected tonight with a low of 21.
Columbus Weather: Ending the month of January with a cold night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday night, and, especially in areas without a cloud blanket, frigid cold will be an issue. Temperatures will be in the teens and will feel more like single digits because of the wind chill. At least, most of the remainder of this week is dry.
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
How to beat the winter blues
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — The Chief Health Officer at nonprofit organization Crisis Text Line Dr. Shairi Turner joined Good Day Columbus to discuss how viewers can cope with loneliness this winter season. for more in formation visit Nonprofit Organization: Crisis Text Line.
Vision Zero Columbus
The Vision Zero Columbus mission is to end crash-related fatalities and serious injuries. Vision Zero prioritizes traffic safety above all else on our city streets, with the goal to end crash-related fatalities and serious injuries. Through data, engineering, education, evaluation and community engagement and by working with their partners and...
Hocking Hills cracks Forbes' list of best places to visit in the world
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — It's about an hour's drive from downtown Columbus, and has just found its way onto Forbes' list of the 50 Best Places To Visit this year. Hocking Hills is home to "an outdoor wonderland," the Forbes travel researchers say. Other destinations on the list include Malta, Cyprus and Porto, Portugal, among others.
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Easton location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of their nationwide restructuring, Bed Bath & Beyond's location at Easton will close in the coming months, the company confirmed. In a statement, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said the decision was made to help manage their business as efficiently as possible and that they had previously shared this information with their employees.
Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
Officer injured in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
All natural plant-based spray tan options for expecting mothers to consider
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Winter seems to drag on here in Ohio and one way to make yourself feel better may be to get a tan without going to the tanning bed. The solutions businesses are using now are safer for you and even available for expecting mom's! The owner of Happy Naked Co. Brittany Griffith and Brittaney Sturgill join Good Day Columbus for a demonstration.
Man shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. The shooting happened along Arborwood Court just after 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive. No information...
Columbus Metro Library highlights events and programs throughout Black History Month
Columbus Metropolitan Library is celebrating Black History Month with virtual and in-person programs for the entire month of February. There are 23 locations around central Ohio that you can visit. Dorcas Taylor Jones joins Good Day Columbus to explain how customers of all ages can attend concerts and author talks and participate in activities, dancing and more!
Columbus gas prices rise over 10 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have increased over 10 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Central Ohio have risen 10.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60 today. Prices in Columbus are 58.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 49.4 cents...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another was injured in a North Linden shooting Tuesday night. Columbus Police Officers were called to the area along Atwood Terrace and East Weber Road on a report of shots being fired at 11:58 p.m. At the scene, officers found...
Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
Columbus City Council considers lowering downtown speed limit from 35 to 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big changes could be coming for Columbus drivers over the next several months. Columbus City Council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla hosted a hearing Tuesday on reducing the downtown speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph. The legislation was introduced as a part of...
1 injured after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus on the north side. The accident happened near North High Street and Fenway Road just before 7 a.m. Police said the crash involved a CCS bus and a Ford Fiesta. According to...
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
Mayor Ginther wagers ice cream on Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports gambling has been legal in Ohio since the beginning of this month, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is getting in on it, just not with money. "I'm going to put out a wager to Mayor Lucas, a good friend of mine," Mayor Ginther said. "I think a little Jeni's ice cream for his favorite Kansas City BBQ sounds like a great wager."
