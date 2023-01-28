Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King makes his position clear on police and gun reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols’ protests
Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.
Leader of NYC cocaine delivery service convicted in trio of fatal overdoses
A drug dealer who headed a cocaine delivery service in Manhattan was convicted on Monday of dealing fentanyl-tainted powder that killed three people in one day. Billy Ortega, 36, was acting as a dispatcher for the DoorDash-like drug service on March 17, 2021, and sent fellow dealer Kaylen Rainey to transport cocaine to three separate Manhattan addresses, federal prosecutors charged. Rainey, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to first-year lawyer Julia Ghahramani, trading executive Ross Mtangi and social worker Amanda Scher. All three of the professional New Yorkers died of overdoses that day. According to text messages recovered by investigators, Ortega...
Black Parents Whose 9-Month-Old Died at Florida Daycare Center Win $5M Settlement
The parents of Tayvon Tomlin, a 9-month-old baby who died after he was found unresponsive at Lincoln-Marti daycare center in Miami, Florida, have reached a $5 million settlement with the owners of the business. The settlement happened nearly 7 months after Tayvon died. Since then, the official cause of death...
Washington Examiner
Obama, Trump condemn fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols
Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump inadvertently found common ground over the weekend, separately condemning the murder of Tyre Nichols after video footage showed police savagely beating him and not providing medical aid. Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died on Jan. 10 as a direct result of injuries caused...
The Year Just Started and Cops Have Already Killed At Least 7 Unarmed People
The year is brand new, and civilian killings by police officers continue unabated. In 2022, police killed at least 1,192 people, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Mapping Police Violence database. A hundred of those people were unarmed. Black people were three times more likely than white people to be killed, although they were 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed. As the first month of 2023 draws to a close, the nation is once again confronting the tragedy of a killing at the hands of men who pledged to protect and serve their community. On Jan. 7,...
Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University
A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
newsnationnow.com
Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America
(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
Video adds to questions about police shooting of a double amputee holding a knife
As they do every week during football season, the Lowe family gathered Sunday morning to watch the NFL games on two big flat screens in the South Los Angeles home of the family matriarch.
Surgeon general warns 13 is too young for children to be on social media
Pause those downloads. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that children join social media too early and believe they should only be allowed to access the platforms once they’re between 16 and 18. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter currently allow users to join as long as they are at least 13 years old. Murthy believes this can cause adolescents to have a “distorted’ sense of self during their crucial developmental years. “I, personally, based on the data I’ve seen, believe that 13 is too early,” Murthy said on CNN. “It’s a time where it’s really important for us to be...
Voices: Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth
As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tyre Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In cases like these, police don’t always tell the full truth. Sometimes they seek to distract from it. Other times they flat-out lie.This is well known to victims of police violence, civil rights organisers, and those, like me, who spend their days covering policing. But it’s an important thing to remember after the Friday release of law enforcement video of Nichols’s 7 January arrest, perhaps the most explosive instance of police misconduct since George Floyd. Here’s what I’ve learned covering the...
Video of Police Fleeing After Hearing the Word 'Fentanyl' Viewed 5M Times
A video of Los Angeles police running after hearing someone say they have fentanyl has gone viral, prompting ridicule from social media users.
Migrants don't cause crime rates to increase — but false perceptions endure anyway
Immigration is a critical topic in contemporary political and academic debates. Politicians and the general population alike in countries around the world have often shown hostility towards immigrants. A typical argument made by those who oppose immigration is that it increases crime. If people believe immigrants cause crime rates to climb, it’s not hard to understand a backlash. But what if immigration doesn’t actually increase crime, but affects perceptions about crime anyway? Although most research shows immigration has either no impact or a minimal impact on crime, many people seem to believe the connection exists. It seems hostility against immigrants isn’t crime...
OPINION: Slave owners received reparations, not the enslaved
The following article, written by Thomas Craemer, University of Connecticut originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. The cost of slavery and its legacy of systemic racism to generations of Black Americans has been clear over the past year – seen in both the racial disparities of the pandemic and widespread protests over police brutality.
California police kill double amputee who was fleeing: ‘Scared for his life’
Anthony Lowe’s family says they want to see Huntington Park police prosecuted: ‘I’m heartbroken and filled with rage’
A community is on edge after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue
Authorities are searching for the suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue over the weekend, an incident that caused no damage but rattled the community nonetheless. Surveillance footage shows a man lighting the wick of the bottle and tossing it at the front door of Temple...
newsnationnow.com
Sinaloa cartel member known as ‘The Engineer’ pleads guilty
(NewsNation) — A former high-ranking member of the Sinaloa drug cartel and one of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s top aides has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Chicago federal court. Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, also known as “The Engineer,” is just the latest Sinaloa cartel member...
Four White supremacists sentenced for attacking Black DJ in 2018
Four members of a White supremacist organization have been sentenced to jail on hate crime charges for assaulting a Black man at a bar in 2018.
British Columbia becomes first province in Canada to decriminalize heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, other hard drugs
British Columbia became the first province in the country to decriminalize a certain amount of hard drugs as the country deals with a spike in drug overdoses.
