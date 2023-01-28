Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
WANE-TV
Tasting the menu at Three Rivers Distilling Company
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams sits down with Three Rivers Distilling Company Executive Chef, Cortney Carpenter, to taste some of the popular items and give her favorite pick. Learn more about what Three Rivers Distilling Company has to offer here or visit their location at 224 E Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Ivy Tech hospitality hosting February buffet lunches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Thursday February 2nd 2023, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will invite community members to enjoy a series of buffet-style lunches prepared by Ivy Tech’s Hospitality Administration students. Three buffet lunches will be provided in February. Feb. 2nd : Lunch buffet featuring pork rillette,...
WANE-TV
Customers savor their final meals at Bandidos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale returning to Fort Wayne after 3-year hiatus
The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is returning after a three year hiatus.
WANE-TV
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works
Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown.
WANE-TV
Electric Works Do it Best sign lights up Fort Wayne sky
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community took part in history Monday evening with the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting took place Monday, Jan. 30 just after 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana community has supported the redevelopment of the Electric Works.
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire Monday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at approximately 8:46 p.m. at 1637 Tamera Garden Ave. near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tillman Road. When firefighters arrived,...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne fire sends two to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire near downtown Fort Wayne that sent two people to the hospital. Crews responded to the 1300 block of West Main Street just after midnight. When they arrived firefighters found heavy fire throughout the first floor of a home, according to FWFD.
WANE-TV
FW Running Club sprints into year with meeting, banquet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2023 Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Meeting and Banquet was held Sunday afternoon celebrating members’ participation as well health and fitness. The banquet included an award presentation and a meet-and-greet with keynote speaker Camille Herron, an American ultra-runner and USATF Certified Coach...
1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals – First Round
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games. 4A Sectional at Huntington NorthSouth Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at […]
Fort Wayne Street Department working to limit pot hole season
As fast as they form, the Fort Wayne Street Department is working to fill pot holes on city roads.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control receives $2,500 donation to support the Angel Fund
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is receiving a $2,500 donation from a foster volunteer. The anonymous donor wants the contribution to go towards the Angel Fund and, along with the shelter, encourages the community to give back to the animals and match the donation this February to bring the total to $5,000.
WANE-TV
Downtown Wabash, Inc. announces diverse slate of 2023 incoming board members
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. is announcing a new, diverse slate of members to its 2023 board of directors. Noah Roberts, International Business Development Specialist of Ford Meter Box. Julie Dickey, Owner of 4 Partners in Crime. Shane Waters, CEO of Arc Light Media. Erika White,...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
wfft.com
One dead in Southwest Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire on the 3900 block of Taylor Street Sunday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the Southwest fire just before 8 p.m. Crews forced their way into a first-floor apartment where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
WANE-TV
Food truck owner declares mayoral candidacy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor. Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier. Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
Comments / 0