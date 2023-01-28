ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else. According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reports a Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun onto school property. Deputies said administrators at Blythewood High School were notified by the School Resource Office that a loaded gun had been found inside a student’s backpack.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"Lock your guns up": Non-profit brings more gun locks to the Midlands

Columbia, S.C.(WACH) — With gun violence on the rise in Columbia, there's no question about the need for more gun locks throughout the Midlands. Two nationwide non-profit organizations are doing just that. On Monday Project ChildSafe and the National Shooting Sports Foundation hosted a gun lock giveaway in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
SUMTER, SC
manninglive.com

Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

