'It's going to be the hardest day of my life': Family prepares for court appearance of man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Related
Greensboro mother pleads for justice after 8-year-old daughter shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother spent the last six days in the hospital keeping a close watch on her 8-year-old daughter, a child she put to bed on Jan. 24 and hours later found her shot in the face in the middle of the night. “I’m thinking ‘you’re going to die in my hands,'” Anna […]
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
Man who was charged 7 years after 2012 killing of Guilford County woman pleads guilty
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was charged with murder seven years after it was committed has pleaded guilty almost three years later. Jack Leon Coker was arrested in February of 2020 for the murder of Paula Joy Nicks, then 33, of Browns Summit. She was found dead of blunt-force trauma behind God’s House […]
WXII 12
Man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder pleads guilty
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack Coker Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Paula Nicks. She was found dead behind a church on Randolph Avenue in Greensboro in May 2012. In the courtroom, Coker's attorney said he acknowledges his wrongdoing and said he feels remorse for his...
WRAL
Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting
The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
WXII 12
'Your dad isn't coming home again': man leaves behind 4 kids due to gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad family spoke out about their loved one, Darryl Rice Jr., who died of gun violence over the weekend. Winston-Salem police said Rice and two others were shot early Sunday morning at a private party at a building on North Liberty Street. Despite the efforts...
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
wfmynews2.com
Vigil held for 26-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting Saturday
Kalup Maynard was shot on Lynhaven Dr. Jan. 28. He was one of four people killed in Triad shootings over the weekend.
WXII 12
Guilford County inmate arrested after carrying gun inside detention center, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old inmate is facing new charges after carrying a gun in Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, according to the sheriff's office. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Greensboro...
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
WXII 12
New Winston-Salem police chief said he plans to tackle violent crime, officer shortage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief William Penn said it’s exciting but also overwhelming coming in at a time when they’re dealing internally with an officer shortage and externally, violent crime. Penn said he's Winston-Salem born and raised. “Raised my son here. I was educated in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County...
Moore Co. woman in critical condition, man dead in domestic shooting
One woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Moore County.
Man found dead after altercation with ex at Salisbury apartment
Man found dead after altercation with ex in Salisbury
cbs17
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
Moore County sheriff IDs woman airlifted with gunshot wound after ‘domestic’ shooting
Moore County authorities say a shooting that resulted in a woman being airlifted to a hospital is being investigated as a domestic incident.
26-year-old North Carolina man shot, killed, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Kalup Maynard, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
1 dead, several shot at Greensboro gentleman’s club on West Market Street: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and several others were shot at a gentleman’s club on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 West Market Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found several […]
1 dead, teen and man in ‘critical condition’ in Winston-Salem shooting; 8th homicide of 2023: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and left two others seriously injured. At around 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1200 block of North Liberty Street after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Darryl Rice Jr, 29, of […]
WXII 12
Body found on Ledford Middle School campus
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building...
WRAL
Vigil held for woman who died in Durham park shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A vigil was held for a woman who died in a park shooting Sunday. Durham Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting near a Durham park on Knox Street Friday, where they found the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital with...
Comments / 6