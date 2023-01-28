ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

'It's going to be the hardest day of my life': Family prepares for court appearance of man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder

By Kara Peters
WXII 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder pleads guilty

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack Coker Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Paula Nicks. She was found dead behind a church on Randolph Avenue in Greensboro in May 2012. In the courtroom, Coker's attorney said he acknowledges his wrongdoing and said he feels remorse for his...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Woman fighting for her life, boyfriend dies after Moore Co. shooting

The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived they heard more shots being fired coming from the home.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

26-year-old North Carolina man shot, killed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Kalup Maynard, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Body found on Ledford Middle School campus

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL

Vigil held for woman who died in Durham park shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A vigil was held for a woman who died in a park shooting Sunday. Durham Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting near a Durham park on Knox Street Friday, where they found the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital with...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy