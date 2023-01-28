Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION HOSTS FEAST WITH THE BEASTS ON MARCH 3, 2023 AT ZOO MIAMI, FOLLOWING A THREE YEAR HIATUS
Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on March 3, 2023, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife and tantalize your palates with tastes of the most extraordinary dishes created by some of South Florida’s most renowned fine food establishments. Feast with the Beasts will help support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.
WSVN-TV
Runners pay tribute to slain MDPD officer as Miami Marathon and Half Marathon draws thousands
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of runners from around the world beat the sun and hit the asphalt for a test of endurance that featured a heartfelt and powerful tribute to a South Florida police officer killed in the line of duty. Cheering crowds witnessed the iconic Lifetime Miami Marathon and...
Miami New Times
Roads to Avoid During the 2023 Life Time Miami Marathon
The Miami Marathon is upon us. Starting at the crack of dawn on Sunday, more than 15,000 people from across the globe will flood the streets of Miami for the annual race, which begins at the Miami-Dade Arena (formerly known as the FTX Arena), runs across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, circles back downtown, and loops through Coconut Grove before heading north to the finish line at Bayfront Park.
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Patrick Stepelton Headed to Miami
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
ABC Action News
Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
WSVN-TV
Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
WSVN-TV
‘From Embarrassment to Pride’ art exhibit held in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An art exhibit in South Florida that deals with the history of natural hair opened Friday. The exhibit called “From Embarrassment to Pride” was hosted in the City of Miramar and is a collaboration with Guadeloupean artist Guylaine Conquet. Guests who attended “From Embarrassment...
WSVN-TV
Community comes together to help families who lost everything in condo fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Help is coming to the families that have been displaced after they lost everything in a huge condo building fire on Saturday. The assistance is coming to a Red Cross shelter in Miami Gardens from nonprofits, individuals and some pretty big companies. “Like Santa Claus...
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community
A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
addictedtovacation.com
The Ultimate Guide To Day Tripping To The Bahamas From Miami
Day trips from Miami to the Bahamas are not only interesting but also thrilling. What are the best day trips from Miami to the Bahamas?. What are the best ways to take a day trip from Miami to the Bahamas?. Day trips from Miami to the Bahamas will depend on...
WSVN-TV
Citadel CEO donates $25 million to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews were hard at work as they built hope at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Jack and Barbara Nicklaus themselves were at the campus Tuesday morning to make a life-changing announcement. “The chance of a healthy life for a child is the greatest gift you can give a...
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
WSVN-TV
1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
techaiapp.com
How Renzo Rosso Turned The Pelican Hotel Into A Miami Must-Stay
If you’re looking for a mega-chain hotel in Miami with multiple pools, grand marble lobbies, and enough neon signage to rival the Las Vegas Strip, you’ve got plenty of options. But a stylish boutique spot that’s both upscale and doesn’t take itself too seriously? Nearly impossible. That is, until Renzo Rosso reopened The Pelican Hotel in November 2022 after a two-year renovation. Now, picking a spot for your next getaway is a no-brainer.
cbs12.com
Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
Miami Police Chief Manny Morales speaks out about recent allegations
MIAMI - City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales broke his silence Tuesday, saying he had to speak out about allegations that he had been using his position to open investigations to target employees and influence the outcome of investigations.Morales told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that it was important to address some issues in order to protect his reputation. "The only thing I have been waiting for was today to get in front of the Civil Service Board and protect my reputation," he said. "It's easy for any officer to make allegations and put words on paper. Let me tell you...
WSVN-TV
Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
Questions raised about safety of Miami Gardens apartment building after fire
MIAMI - A man who owns a unit at the New World Condo Apartments in Miami Gardens, which was partially destroyed in a fire over the weekend, said he plans another suit against the property's manager.John Baptise owns five units between multiple properties that Denise Brooks manages. He said the massive damage was preventable. He claims the automatic dialers on the fire alarms did not work and he blamed her. "They have fire alarms but she hasn't paid the bill for the automatic dialer to the fire department since 2019, they put a notice on our building," said Baptiste.Brooks told...
305area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
Comments / 0