What are your consumer rights if you booked a flight with Flybe?

Flybe ceased trading and cancelled all its scheduled flights, leaving hundreds of crew without jobs. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

The airline Flybe has gone into administration , cancelling all scheduled flights, leaving staff out of a job and travellers grounded. What are your consumer rights?

What should I do if I’m due to travel on Saturday ?

First things first: flights have been cancelled, so the advice from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is not to go to the airport. In the short-term, Flybe customers are being told it would be most effective to find another way to travel, such as booking new flights, or, if possible, taking a train or a coach.

The CAA added: “For flights operated by Flybe franchise partners (Stobart Air, Eastern Airways, and Blue Islands) passengers should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.

Richard Moriarty, the CAA’s chief executive, said: “Flybe also operated a number of codeshare partnerships with international airlines. If you have an international ticket, you should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.”

Can I get reduced fares if I rebook?

The CAA said passengers with Flybe bookings may be able to find reduced air and rail fares on offer from airlines who operate Flybe’s old routes and other providers.

Am I protected if I booked with a credit or debit card

Passengers who booked with a credit card could be protected under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974, which makes the lender jointly liable. In practice, this means the cost of bookings valued between £100 and £30,000 could be refunded by the credit card company.

Debit cards are not covered by the same provision, but users could have some protection under the card issuer’s charge-back rules.

The CAA said that, if passengers bought travel insurance that includes cover for scheduled airline failure, known as Safi, they should contact their insurer. “If you did not book directly with Flybe and purchased your tickets through a third party, you should contact your booking or travel agent in the first instance.”

However, travellers should not assume their policy will cover them in this case – many do not include provisions for airlines entering administration.

What if I bought a package holiday?

The CAA said: “If you have booked a trip that includes flights and hotels with a travel firm that holds an Atol (air travel organiser’s licence) and received confirmation that you are Atol protected, the travel firm is responsible for your flight arrangements and must either make alternative flights available for you so that your trip can continue or provide a full refund. If you are abroad, it should make arrangements to bring you home at the end of your trip. Contact the Atol travel firm for more information.”

Will the government repatriate me?

In a word, no. The CAA said: “The government has not commissioned the CAA to organise any repatriation flights as there is capacity in the market for people to travel via alternative airlines, rail and coach operations.”