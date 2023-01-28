Read full article on original website
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold
The YMCA of Greater Charleston announced plans Monday to sell the Berkeley County YMCA in Moncks Corner due to financial challenges. The post Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
live5news.com
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
abcnews4.com
College of Charleston sophomore heads up successful local honey business
HOLY CITY SINNER — College of Charleston sophomore William Helfgott has turned a beehive he won through his 4H program when he was just 8 years old into a thriving business called River Bluff Honey. In the summer of 2017, at the age of 15 , Helfgott set out...
Soda City Biz WIRE
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
abcnews4.com
CCSD implements 'Beanstack' to grow struggling reading levels across district
Reading levels continue to be a concern at Charleston County School District (CCSD). Roughly half of students K-8 are reading below grade level, according to the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDOE). In response, the district is taking a new approach to spark student’s love for reading. ‘Beanstack’ is...
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
abcnews4.com
Public commenting period for Charleston County draft housing plan
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County's draft comprehensive housing plan. The Housing our Future plan is the County's first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. Months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity...
abcnews4.com
CSU coach honors legacy of fallen brother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For college football coaches, no day as stressful or as rewarding as tomorrow’s Signing Day. For new Charleston Southern University (CSU) defensive backs coach Maurice Duncan, those players he brings into CSU are not the only ones he’s helping get to college.
carolinapanorama.com
Belleville cemetery owners fined $500 over upkeep; complainants cite 'slap on wrist'
The owner and operator of Orangeburg’s Belleville Memorial Gardens, a historically Black cemetery, was issued a $500 civil penalty following complaints about the perpetual care cemetery not being properly maintained. The matter came before the South Carolina Perpetual Care Cemetery Board for a final order hearing on Nov. 2,...
Happening Today: Lowcountry Oyster Festival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year. The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Addressing mental health concerns in primary care
This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. John Freedy about addressing mental health concerns during primary care visits. Dr. Freedy is a Professor of Family Medicine and he’s a family medicine physician at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Home and Design Show Top 10 Awards Party
Friday evening, the Charleston Home and Design Show has their Top 10 Awards Party to honor the Top 10 Kitchens, Bathrooms and Outdoor Living Projects published in 2022!. It’s happening Friday evening 6-9pm with vendors serving food at their booths, a cash bar, DJ Nor_Way included with your $20 ticket.
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
abcnews4.com
New Nexton development with office, retail, restaurant space to bring 500 jobs to area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to Nexton that will feature office and restaurant space, a gym, daycare, pet daycare and more, bringing with it an estimated 500 new jobs. Dayfield Park, spanning approximately 60 acres, will include 15 buildings constructed over the course of three...
