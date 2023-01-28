ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location

West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Public commenting period for Charleston County draft housing plan

CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County's draft comprehensive housing plan. The Housing our Future plan is the County's first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. Months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CSU coach honors legacy of fallen brother

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For college football coaches, no day as stressful or as rewarding as tomorrow’s Signing Day. For new Charleston Southern University (CSU) defensive backs coach Maurice Duncan, those players he brings into CSU are not the only ones he’s helping get to college.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Lowcountry Oyster Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year. The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options […]
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Addressing mental health concerns in primary care

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. John Freedy about addressing mental health concerns during primary care visits. Dr. Freedy is a Professor of Family Medicine and he’s a family medicine physician at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires

Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Home and Design Show Top 10 Awards Party

Friday evening, the Charleston Home and Design Show has their Top 10 Awards Party to honor the Top 10 Kitchens, Bathrooms and Outdoor Living Projects published in 2022!. It’s happening Friday evening 6-9pm with vendors serving food at their booths, a cash bar, DJ Nor_Way included with your $20 ticket.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

