Related
makeuseof.com
The Best Keyboard Keycaps
Keyboard keycaps have a tendency to wear over time. In some cases, it's even possible to lose keycaps if you have removed them from your keyboard to clean them.
makeuseof.com
How to Pair Bluetooth Headphones to Your Wear OS Smartwatch
A Wear OS smartwatch is a great tool to access notifications and stay connected to your smartphone while it's out of reach. It can even relay calls right to your wrist when needed, a feature that many are known to appreciate.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Color Accurate Monitor and How Can You Check?
If you've ever done color-sensitive work on a computer, you know that color accuracy can make or break the deal. Outside of just making everything on your display look good, a color-accurate monitor can do wonders if you're a creative professional.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Blurry Screen Issues on Windows 11
Windows supports up to 128 million pixels of desktop resolution. So, theoretically, you can use multiple high-resolution displays and still not encounter any issues. But many users report blurry screen issues on Windows 11. The problem ruins their overall visual experience because the screen elements appear distorted.
makeuseof.com
Campfire Audio Orbit Review: Superb Sound, Excellent Style
Campfire Audio's first set of true wireless earbuds, Orbit, will certainly divide opinion when it comes to the color scheme. But everywhere else, the Orbit earbuds hit the spot, delivering excellent audio, great battery life, a comfortable fit, and more into a pocket-sized package.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Network Adapter Error Code 31 on Windows
Are you encountering an error message on Windows that reads "network adapter error code 31: this device is not working properly"? This error often occurs due to a corrupted or incorrect version of the network adapter driver installed on your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Wirelessly Connect a PS3 DualShock Controller to Windows
Your PS3 is probably gathering dust by now, so why not put it to good use... or, at least, its controllers? Use them on your PC and give them a new life.
makeuseof.com
7 Ancient Windows Features You Can Still Find in Windows 11
Windows 11 is touted as a modern, user-friendly operating system. But if you dig just under the nicely designed skin, you can find features that have remained the same for decades.
makeuseof.com
Is OBS Studio Unable to Record Audio on Windows 11? Try These Fixes
OBS Studio is a free-to-use app that allows you to record gameplay and stream online. However, like any other application, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that OBS Studio fails to record audio on their Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
Is It Safe to Disable Android System Intelligence?
Disabling certain Android services can be a bit nerve-racking. It's uncomfortable when you don't know what to expect after tapping the disable button. But what about...
makeuseof.com
The Best LED Strip Lights for Your Gaming Setup
LED light strips are a fun way to add light to your gaming setup. Whether you're installing them inside or outside of your PC, around your gaming center, or anywhere else, there's no doubt that these (mostly) affordable strips will offer a more immersive feeling.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Videos on a Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is a great gaming device, but it's also a full-fledged personal computer. For many of us, it may be the most powerful PC in our house. With a powerful APU meant for pushing intense graphics, the machine is also capable of rendering video at speeds that can best what many of us experience on devices with Intel-integrated graphics.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "You Are Not Connected to Any Networks" on Windows
When Windows fails to establish a network connection, it will likely display that you aren't connected to any network. You may encounter this error in the network adapter status dialog or on the Network tab in the Settings app.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Discord App Lag on Windows
Is Discord constantly lagging on your Windows computer? There can be several reasons for it, including a bad internet connection, incorrectly configured settings, or corrupt app data.
makeuseof.com
What Will Smart Homes Look Like in 10 Years?
Do you remember the days when people had to use those annoying, cumbersome smartphones to control devices in their houses? They even had to meet in person for work, and walk their own dogs.
makeuseof.com
How to Design a Simple Newsletter in Google Docs
Many people use other free or premium software to create their newsletters, but what if you want to create one using a Word document? Have you ever considered making a newsletter using Google Docs? Or did you not believe it was possible?
makeuseof.com
How to Group (and Ungroup) Elements on Canva
Grouping elements in Canva saves time and helps keep precise spacing when moving elements around your canvas. In order to group and ungroup elements effectively you also need to select the elements—there are multiple ways to do both.
makeuseof.com
How to Integrate the Auth0 Authentication Service With a React Application
Auth0 simplifies the process of establishing user identity in your web app. It provides secure and customizable authentication and authorization features through its API. Use it, and you won't need to worry about building your own authentication system from scratch.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple Inventory System in Excel
An inventory database is essential for any product-based business to flourish. It provides easy access to valuable data and helps make key business decisions, such as ordering new inventory.
