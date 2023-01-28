ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Michigan six-year-old orders $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub

It was an all-you-can-eat buffet for a Michigan boy last weekend. Six-year-old Mason Stonehouse was playing on his dad's phone before bedtime and spent about $1,000 on Grubhub orders. The food started coming to the Chesterfield Township family's home near Detroit around 9 pm Saturday night. And it kept coming.
12 squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana, officials say

Twelve squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana after their facility was broken into over the weekend. The theft happened shortly before midnight Saturday and authorities are investigating, Zoosiana said on its Facebook page. The Partnership for Southern Equity brought together community leaders and organizations in Albany...
PATTY DURAND: Plant Vogtle is nearly complete, but is it time to celebrate?

As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?
