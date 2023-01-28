Read full article on original website
Michigan six-year-old orders $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub
It was an all-you-can-eat buffet for a Michigan boy last weekend. Six-year-old Mason Stonehouse was playing on his dad's phone before bedtime and spent about $1,000 on Grubhub orders. The food started coming to the Chesterfield Township family's home near Detroit around 9 pm Saturday night. And it kept coming.
12 squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana, officials say
Twelve squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana after their facility was broken into over the weekend. The theft happened shortly before midnight Saturday and authorities are investigating, Zoosiana said on its Facebook page. The Partnership for Southern Equity brought together community leaders and organizations in Albany...
College Board unveils official framework for new AP African American studies course
The College Board released Wednesday the official framework of a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier denounced for imposing a "political agenda." In recent months, the multidisciplinary course has been praised by academics and historians, all while becoming a target for lawmakers...
PATTY DURAND: Plant Vogtle is nearly complete, but is it time to celebrate?
As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?
Who's Going to Commit to Georgia? What to Expect on National Signing Day
While many of the top targets in the 2023 recruiting class are already enrolled in school and even more are already signed, there are still plenty of high-level recruits up for grabs. Georgia, which currently boasts the nation’s No. 2 class according to every major recruiting service, can add to...
