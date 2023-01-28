Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
Wolverines dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for top target heading into announcement
With all nine 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in their favor, Michigan appears to be in full control to grab 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden as he is set to make a verbal commitment on Thursday. The Wolverines are battling Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Tennessee for the Harper...
247Sports
Signing Day 2023: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada trending to Arizona State
Former Florida signee and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is trending to Arizona State on Signing Day, according to a recent 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Rashada was recently granted a release from his LOI with the Gators and re-opened his recruitment with Arizona State, TCU and California being potential destinations.
Oklahoma’s top 2024 prospect 'missing Boulder' after trip to check out the Buffs
Danny Okoye, the top ranked 2024 prospect in Oklahoma according to the 247 Sports Composite, has attended visits to Tennessee and Oklahoma State, but neither were able to match the energy brought by Colorado. “It’s a different level of energy,” Okoye said. “I got there and was just like, wow....
BREAKING: Rob Booker is commitment No. 3 for the Badgers
Wisconsin has locked down its first in-state commitment for the class of 2024. On Wednesday, Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker announced his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Booker chose UW over Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The three-star tight...
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
247Sports
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders lands Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy via transfer portal
Deion Sanders and Colorado landed a big commitment from former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy in the transfer portal National Signing Day, as he announced on his social media. Kennedy is the 24th player to transfer to Colorado this offseason, adding to a portal class that ranks No. 5 in the nation and 2 in the Pac-12. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
National Signing Day 2023: Big Ten recruiting class superlatives
The Big Ten was in the spotlight on National Signing Day on both ends of the spectrum. Ohio State put together a ho-hum, top-5 recruiting class again. James Franklin and Penn State made major waves while Minnesota and Illinois have stockpiled some talent at critical positions of need. Nebraska also has serious momentum on the trail thanks to new coach Matt Rhule.
How OL Lucas Simmons went from playing handball in Sweden to power five football at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive tackle Lucas Simmons conducted his first interview as a college player on Wednesday. The former blue-chip recruit met with local reporters to discuss his journey to FSU, goals with the Seminoles, and more. Some select quotes follow:. On relationship with Alex Atkins. "Yeah I mean...
Huskers put finishing touches on 'fastest class in America'
The first signing class under Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was put to bed on Wednesday, with the Huskers adding 39 new players across the transfer portal and high school and junior college ranks. Commitment No. 39 in the class was Regis Jesuit (Colo.) defensive back D’Andre Barnes, who committed...
National Signing Day Ole Miss Live Thread | Updated 11:00 a.m.
Today is the final National Signing Day of the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Rebels attempt to close on a few more high school prospects. With Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's National Signing Day press conference bumped up two hours to a 10 a.m. CT start this morning, it is not expected to be a long day for the Rebels. Nevertheless, we'll have full coverage for you here and throughout the day and beyond, including being live from Kiffin's press conference.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
Signing Day primer for the Huskers: The five names to know
As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
247Sports
