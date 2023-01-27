Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing program helping people quit smoking for good
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is not quite over. There’s still time to act on those New Years Resolutions. The most popular New Years Resolutions are time and time again related to health and wellness. However, just decades ago, smoking was always a top contender. Health experts say it’s...
WILX-TV
Tips to combat the winter blues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The shorter, darker days of winter can be a difficult time for many people. Winter can deepen anxiety and make you feel isolated. Experts say one great way to pass the time is by starting a DIY project. Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt, Cleveland Clinic, says “that could...
An Open Letter to Lansing Doctors and Nurses
I am beyond grateful for the medical professionals in Lansing. Hands down, these men and women are overworked and under paid. I tip my hat to those that are on our frontlines for our community, thank you. My health history starts back in high school. I was diagnosed with a...
WILX-TV
Capital Area Libraries partner with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for bed drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) partnered with the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to host a drive in February. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that helps build and deliver beds to kids who need them. CADL announced on Monday that they have partnered with the non-profit organization to help host a drive From Feb. 6 to Feb. 28. Organizers said people can donate new twin-sized bedding, specifically for comforters, sheet sets, pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets that are age-appropriate for boys and girls, ages 3 to 17. All 13 branches of CADL are open for donations and people can donate by placing items in a special Sleep in Heavenly Peace collection box.
WILX-TV
Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds build a bed community event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got a chance to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter build 40 beds for kids in need. On Saturday afternoon, the organization built 40 beds for kids in need. Their new warehouse allowed them to build inside instead of outdoors. The chapter helped about 27 children who were left without beds after The Knob Hill Apartment fire that burnt down in December 2022.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs get lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
Michigan group aiding veterans exposed to toxins
All veterans and survivors who believe they were exposed to toxins are encouraged to apply for VA healthcare and benefits.
COVID-19 case numbers declining statewide, continue downward trend from recent months
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 case numbers across the state are on the decline. While experts say we aren't out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic, they believe things are pointing in the right direction. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the...
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
WILX-TV
Cold temps for the rest of the week and Studio 10 preview
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford talks about the cold streak that will keep the snow around. Plus what to expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m. today!. Connect with Studio 10!. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe...
WILX-TV
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket. His head was freed from the bucket Sunday. A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult...
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
Detroit News
Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption
Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
WILX-TV
Behind the scenes of Jagged Little Pill
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show—is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with...
lansingcitypulse.com
A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action
Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
WILX-TV
Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127. The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.
eastlansinginfo.news
Police Pushed to Do More about Menacing Masked Man
A man wearing a golden crown and black mask, while also reportedly carrying a hammer and pair of scissors, has been seen roaming around downtown East Lansing, north of the Michigan State University campus. Photos and videos of the individual have appeared across social media, including Facebook and TikTok. The...
