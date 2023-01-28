Read full article on original website
Bobby
3d ago
yes.. if someone needs legal.. getca job and pay the fee... Why should my taxes pay for this?
5
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey won’t file legislation subjecting her office to records law
GOV. MAURA HEALEY said on Monday that she will not introduce legislation that would make her office subject to the Massachusetts Public Records Law. ”I don’t think I need to file legislation,” Healey told Jim Braude, co-host of GBH’s Boston Public Radio. “I think that I can just implement along the lines that I’ve articulated, you know, And that’s what I’m going to do.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey unveils new public records policy
GOV. MAURA HEALEY unveiled a new public records policy on her office’s website on Monday, but the wording leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Previous governors going all the way back to Paul Cellucci have cited a 1997 Supreme Judicial Court case to say the governor’s office is not covered by the public records law, but many agreed to voluntarily comply with the law on a case-by-case basis.
Gov. Maura Healey has yet to commit details on Mass. tax relief package
Gov. Maura Healey, who vowed on the campaign trail to make tax relief her day one priority, stopped short of committing to concrete measures in a radio interview Tuesday. Healey has voiced broad support for tax cuts or expanded credits to help the most vulnerable Bay Staters — including seniors, families and renters — and boost Massachusetts’ competitive edge, largely mirroring former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful tax relief package last year. Healey, for example, supports raising the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million.
Mass. legislators file bill to preserve right to home inspections
Measure would take this contingency language out of the equation when sellers consider bids. Legislators filed a bill last month that seeks to remove the pressure home buyers feel to waive the home inspection contingency in their offers. The residential real estate market in 2020 and 2021 was so competitive,...
Healey files supplemental budget with nearly $300M for emergency assistance; school meals to remain free
BOSTON — As the first month of her tenure fades into later and later sunsets, Gov. Maura Healey filed an almost $300 million supplemental budget bill Monday to fill economic gaps left by federal financial assistance programs that are ending. The announcement came in the afternoon as leaders in the House, Senate and...
nbcboston.com
Galvin Turns Down 20% Pay Raise
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20% pay raise this year. The increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials' salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters. The state treasury calculated in December that...
Mass. Secretary of State Bill Galvin turns down 20% pay bump — but not Gov. Maura Healey
Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters. The state treasury calculated...
Centre Daily
Inmates could donate organs to get out of prison early in proposed Massachusetts bill
Newly proposed legislation in Massachusetts would grant early release to prison inmates who donate organs or bone marrow. If enacted, the bill would shorten sentences by up to one year for qualified incarcerated individuals “on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s),” the proposed legislation reads.
Healey seeks $282M for shelter, food aid programs
Reviving debate on an issue that lawmakers left untouched at the end of last session, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday filed a $282 million spending bill she said is necessary to manage a surge in demand for emergency shelter and prevent the free school meals program from running out of money.
commonwealthmagazine.org
3 steps for Mass. education course correction
GOV. MAURA HEALEY’S appointment of Education Secretary Patrick A. Tutwiler shouldn’t be a dramatic move. Having a veteran educator in this leadership position shouldn’t be unusual. Unfortunately, his experience as a teacher, principal, and superintendent hasn’t been typical of education policy leaders in Massachusetts. Tutwiler replaces...
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
The future of Chapter 62F and tax relief for the state
Chapter 62F gave money back to taxpayers this past year, but there are multiple efforts on Beacon hill to change how surpluses are handled.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey administration should insist on measuring equity in education
GOV. HEALEY HAS good work to build upon when it comes to helping students of color enroll and succeed in college. The governor supports expanding “college-in-high school” initiatives as a way of addressing equity issues in college success. Investment in expanding these important programs makes good sense given the demographic and labor force challenges facing the Commonwealth. But to understand the impact of these investments on student life outcomes, the governor also needs to put in place a user-friendly and accessible tracking system to measure the effectiveness of these programs over the long-term.
State expecting elevated tax revenues to hold
-The Healey administration and legislative budget managers agreed Monday to build their upcoming state budget plans on the assumptions that they will have $40.41 billion in general state tax revenue to spend in the budget year that begins July 1 and an additional $1 billion in revenue from the state's new high-earner surtax that can be put towards education or transportation.
Massachusetts extra COVID SNAP benefits ends, view list of resources for help
Additional Federal funding for the state's food assistance programs will end Wednesday.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
McKnight's
Lawsuit alleging ‘warehousing’ of disabled people in nursing homes shining light on national issue
A federal class-action lawsuit is highlighting a challenge felt nationwide: the housing of disabled people in nursing homes without proper resources or a plan to transition them to more appropriate settings. The Massachusetts-based lawsuit accuses the state of leaving thousands of people with disabilities “to languish and often deteriorate” in...
Efforts underway to change Massachusetts taxpayer refunds Chapter 62F law
Democrats on Beacon Hill are looking to change the Chapter 62F law.
