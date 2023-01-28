GOV. HEALEY HAS good work to build upon when it comes to helping students of color enroll and succeed in college. The governor supports expanding “college-in-high school” initiatives as a way of addressing equity issues in college success. Investment in expanding these important programs makes good sense given the demographic and labor force challenges facing the Commonwealth. But to understand the impact of these investments on student life outcomes, the governor also needs to put in place a user-friendly and accessible tracking system to measure the effectiveness of these programs over the long-term.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO