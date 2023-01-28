On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Robert B. (Bob) Butler III, loving husband and father, passed away at age 84. Bob was born on November 6, 1938, in Houma, Louisiana, to Robert Butler II and Alma (Wall) Butler as the oldest of three children. Active in scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was the first boy scout in Terrebonne Parish to receive the Order of the Arrow’s highest award, the Vigil Honor. He earned a BS in Physics and a law degree from LSU – graduating top of his class in both pursuits. In 1963, he married Margie Norris of West Monroe and reared two children, Laurie and Douglas.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO