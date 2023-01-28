Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
msn.com
Where is the Super Bowl in 2023? Location, city, stadium for Super Bowl 57 and beyond
The NFL heads to the Grand Canyon State for the grandaddy of 'em all. Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles will be played in Arizona, another warm-weather location. If the last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium are any indicator, then this year's edition should be a barnburner.
Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory. Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its ...
KTAR.com
Jason Derulo, The Black Keys to headline NFL Super Bowl Tik Tok Tailgate
PHOENIX — Fans of early 2000s and 2010s music in the Valley can rejoice as some hit artists come to Phoenix for a Super Bowl party. Jason Derulo and The Black Keys were announced as headliners of the NFL TikTok Tailgate at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 prior to the big game in Glendale.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sportsbooks expected to score with Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s return to the Super Bowl should enhance the haul for sportsbooks across the state over the next two weeks. The Eagles play Kansas City in the 57th edition of pro football and television’s biggest attraction. When the teams finally hit the field outside of Phoenix in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Pennsylvania gaming is estimated to generate more than $80 million in handle. “Pennsylvania has become...
Phoenix Expects $600M Windfall From Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
Phoenix is preparing to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 — but still not as much as the Super Bowl did eight years ago. While Super Bowl...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Was A Massive Philadelphia Eagles Fan And Celebrated Their Super Bowl 52 Win
The 2 teams participating in this year's Super Bowl LVII have finally been decided. The AFC winners and 2019 winners Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the 2017 winners Philadelphia Eagles. The biggest spectacle in American sports has consumed the sports world and caused people to think back to the championship-winning moments of both teams in recent history.
Jill Biden to attend NFC Championship game in Philadelphia
First Lady Jill Biden will be cheering on her hometown Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the White House. Biden grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, and the president often references her allegiance to teams from the city. Jill Biden made an…
We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium.
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops
An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
