Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PennLive.com

Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more

Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Center Square

Sportsbooks expected to score with Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s return to the Super Bowl should enhance the haul for sportsbooks across the state over the next two weeks. The Eagles play Kansas City in the 57th edition of pro football and television’s biggest attraction. When the teams finally hit the field outside of Phoenix in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Pennsylvania gaming is estimated to generate more than $80 million in handle. “Pennsylvania has become...
The Hill

Jill Biden to attend NFC Championship game in Philadelphia

First Lady Jill Biden will be cheering on her hometown Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the White House. Biden grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, and the president often references her allegiance to teams from the city. Jill Biden made an…
CBS Philly

We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history.   The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. 
