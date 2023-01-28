ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

This $400 4K Camera Drone Bundle Is Now 67% Off

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OwXg_0kUVyHYv00

Did you always dream of becoming a pilot? Then, get creative and have some fun with a sleek, professional-level camera drone . The Alpha Z PRO 4K Camera Drone provides just that for 67% off. Plus, it comes bundled with the Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone.

With this buy-one-get-one deal, you'll add a small fleet of drones to your camera tech. These can join the almost 900,000 drones registered with the FAA as of 2022. Both drones offer dual cameras, with 4K wide-angle front and 720p bottom cameras. Capture real-time photo and video footage with a compatible Wi-Fi app.

Control better than ever with a four-channel mode that permits ascending, descending, forward, backward, left, right, and rolling 360 flight patterns. Use the altitude hold mode to get stable footage while hovering. The six-axis gyroscopes allow for smoother flight and better control.

Opt for the Alpha Z PRO 4K, which boasts up to nine minutes of flight powered by its 3.7V, 500mAh battery for short flights to snap quick pics or footage. For longer flights of up to 12 minutes, the Flying Fox packs a bigger 2000mAh battery. The Flying Fox can also be controlled by hand gestures for the most intuitive function.

If you run into trouble, both drones can find their way back to you with a single button. Set the Flying Fox to follow so that it tracks the path of the controller as you move.

Typically valued at $398.00, you can start soaring to new heights for just $129.99 with the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox bundle , no coupon needed. This savings of 67% makes investing in a fun toy that can double as a popular business tool much more affordable.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 iPhone camera settings to help you capture better photos

That iPhone in your pocket is also a powerful camera that lets you take amazing photos and videos. That’s especially true if the phone happens to be a flagship model. Camera performance is an increasingly important selling point for new smartphones, and that’s where Apple, Google, Samsung, and others battle each other for supremacy. In what follows, we’ll explore a few iPhone camera settings that should help you take better photos.
PC Magazine

The Best Phone and Camera Gimbals for 2023

For a long time, you had to choose between buying a camera that snapped still photos or moving pictures. But the lines have eroded over the years, and the mirrorless interchangeable lens systems that dominate the camera market today are true hybrid devices that are just as good at recording 4K and 8K video as they are at snapping high-quality Raw photos.
Android Headlines

Only one iPhone 15 & 16 model will get a periscope camera

A well-known Apple tipster / analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, revealed some additional information about Apple’s upcoming iPhones. He previously mentioned that Apple plans to use a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Ultra aka Pro Max, but not he added some more info to the table. Only one iPhone 15...
torquenews.com

Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition

Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
CNET

Take $50 Off Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro -- Today Only

Smartwatches continue to grow in popularity, as the devices continue to add more and more features that go above and beyond what basic fitness trackers or traditional watches can provide on their own. Right now Best Buy is running a 1-day flash sale, cutting costs on hundreds of items. You...
Gizmodo

OnePlus Could Be the Next Android Brand with Folding Smartphones

OnePlus could be the next major Android brand with a foldable smartphone. A circulating leak from the Chinese patent offices indicates the company may already be laying the groundwork to offer an alternative for U.S. users. A trademark listing discovered through the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) shows a...
The Verge

The most surprising camera I have used in years

At nearly three pounds, or 1,340g, the $5,500 Nikon Z9 is a brick of a mirrorless camera with more buttons and features than I have been able to test in the nearly two months I have had with it. It has a new full-frame 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor that, thanks to the new Expeed 7 image processor, can shoot RAW photos at 20fps for over 1,000 frames (assuming you are using a fast enough card). And the video specs put flagship specs from Sony’s A1 and Canon’s R5 to shame. They include 12-bit 8K 60fps or 4K 120fps both in N-RAW, Nikon’s RAW video format. You can also shoot in ProRes RAW up to 5K 30fps.
Phone Arena

The Oppo Find X6 may be the next phone with a 1-inch camera sensor

That’s the Oppo Find N2 on the cover image, for illustrative purposes. Okay, so Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event is the talk of the town. We’re all excited to see the next series of Galaxy S23 flagships, but other upcoming phones exist too. And it’s always noteworthy when said phones are rumored to have 1” sensors to juxtapose the Galaxy S23’s approach to phone cameras.
ymcinema.com

Cinematic Microscopy: Nikon Announces 9K Full-Frame 60MP Camera for Microscopes

Nikon has just announced a new full-frame camera for microscopes. The camera titled Digital Sight 50M is armed with a 60-megapixel sensor that is capable of an ultra-high resolution of 9552 × 6336. A new era of cinematic microscopy?. Digital Sight 50M. Nikon has introduced the release of the...
Android Headlines

T-Mobile Home Internet's Price Lock is giving you another reason to switch

Ever wanted a monthly Internet bill where the price for service stayed the same over the years? That’s exactly what T-Mobile is doing, right now with T-Mobile Home Internet service. They introduced “Price Lock Guarantee” which will ensure that your monthly bill for Home Internet stays the same, for as long as you keep your plan.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

86K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy