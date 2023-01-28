ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show.

Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS's "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGD83_0kUVy8hd00

In the segment, the chefs will prepare their creative burgers live on set for show hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood. Each burger is from opposite ends of the culinary spectrum. Hardy's is a beef-based burger and Broden's is plant-based.

More: Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

More: Many Michigan chefs, restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard awards

Both chefs said they are up for the challenge as well as representing Detroit.

Hardy is no stranger to cooking competitions. He has appeared on several Food Network competition shows. Hardy will compete in this challenge with his Coop Caribbean Fusion burger, which took top honors at the 2022 Detroit Burger Battle . For the “Food Face-Off,” the burger is a blend of beef short rib and brisket and also features onions, applewood smoked bacon, jerk spice, cilantro, mayonnaise, garlic, pineapple and smoked gouda on a brioche bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9qHu_0kUVy8hd00

“I’m looking forward to showcasing Detroit’s culinary talent on a national stage,” Hardy said in a statement. “I am excited to have some friendly competition with chef Que. The hosts get to experience both our kitchen techniques. … Either way Detroit is the winner, and I love that.”

Broden said being on the show is a “dream come true.” For the competition, Broden will make her notable vegan “Oh Kale Yeah” burger — a Beyond meat burger with sautéed kale and mushrooms, vegan cheese, mayo, tomato and pickle on a pretzel bun, according to the Kitchen by Cooking with Que online menu .

Broden said she’s “excited to share this opportunity with Max … to represent Detroit together on a national stage.”

“I’m bringing my A game, so Max better be ready, because I’m coming with my game face on,” Broden said in a statement.

Both chefs offer their competing burgers at their Detroit restaurants.

Broden is the founder and executive chef of The Kitchen by Que on Woodward Avenue in Detroit's New Center area. At the New Center kitchen, Broden presents her “eat to live” style of cooking with a mainly vegan menu of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. Broden’s place is also a demonstration kitchen and offers cooking classes and hosts events.

Hardy is the owner and head chef of Coop Detroit and Jed's Detroit, a pizzeria and wing spot. He’s known for his various culinary styles, including Caribbean, American, Asian, French and kosher cuisines. Hardy finished as a runner-up on the Food Network’s "Chopped," has been featured on "Beat Bobby Flay" and competed on "BBQ Brawl."

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition

Comments / 1

 

The Detroit Free Press

