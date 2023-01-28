Funding has been secured for widening US 15 from I-70 to Md. 26. Frederick, Md (KM) Widening US 15 from Interstate 70 to Md 26 is no longer Frederick County’s top transportation priority, and that’s a good thing. “We are fully funded in the final CTP for FY 23 to FY 28, in fiscal years FY 26, FY 27 and FY 28. We do not have to submit an application for that project to get any of this additional funding in those out years,”: says Mark Mishler, the County’s Transportation Engineering Supervisor. He told the Council on Tuesday the funding totals about $165=million.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO