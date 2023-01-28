ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

DC News Now

Hagerstown residents say it’s difficult to file for unemployment benefits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Hagerstown residents are finding difficulties filing for their unemployment benefits so much that it’s putting them in difficult financial situations. “It’s so difficult and complex and that’s my main issue,” said resident Michael Arthur. Michael Arthur says filing a claim with Maryland unemployment benefits is simply too complex. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
ExecutiveBiz

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company offers a range of construction services, including general contracting, project delivery, site development, and engineering, to various government agencies and commercial customers in the United States. Take a look at Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. leaders, founders, and executives. About Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Image from The Whiting-Turner Contracting...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Has A New Transportation Priority

Funding has been secured for widening US 15 from I-70 to Md. 26. Frederick, Md (KM) Widening US 15 from Interstate 70 to Md 26 is no longer Frederick County’s top transportation priority, and that’s a good thing. “We are fully funded in the final CTP for FY 23 to FY 28, in fiscal years FY 26, FY 27 and FY 28. We do not have to submit an application for that project to get any of this additional funding in those out years,”: says Mark Mishler, the County’s Transportation Engineering Supervisor. He told the Council on Tuesday the funding totals about $165=million.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 in Maryland

Three Maryland stores are among 87 more namesake Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. outlets the retailer said Friday that it will close, in addition to the 150 locations already on the chopping block. Video above: Baltimore's North Avenue Market closes its doors (August 2022) Bed Bath & Beyond also said...
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
MARTINSBURG, WV
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in PA triple homicide

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
DUNDALK, MD
wfmd.com

Alcohol & Tobacco Merchant Sales Compliance Check

FREDERICK, MD – Between October and December 2022, the Frederick County Health Department’s Tobacco Merchant Sales Compliance Initiative conducted 45 tobacco sales compliance inspections. Of the 45 businesses inspected, 38 passed and 7 were issued civil citations for non-compliance with state law. During the same time period, alcohol...
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike

The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle

Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
GREENCASTLE, PA

