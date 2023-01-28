ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix May be Growing Up

Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Locals Guide to Glendale: Find Where to Eat, Play, and Stay

Glendale Economic Development created a ‘Locals Guide’ campaign focused on driving visitors to local businesses during Super Bowl week and beyond. The city of Glendale engaged the public and local businesses to build the first ‘Locals Guide to Glendale’ ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 12. The guide features winning businesses across 12 categories along with an interactive GIS map of all Glendale retail locations.
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

No Freeway Closures through Super Bowl in Phoenix

Phoenix-area drivers won’t be “blocked” by any scheduled closures along Valley freeways during the two-week period leading up to and just after Super Bowl LVII. The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced a “goal line stand” against construction closures. While improvement project work can continue,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills

The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

I-17 southbound reopens near Cactus Road after driver crashes into tree

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Cactus Road are back open in north Phoenix Monday night following a serious crash. According to the Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into a tree just before the Cactus Road on-ramp. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ

