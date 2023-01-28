Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
$250 license required for Mesa short-term rental owners starting Wednesday
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is cracking down on its short-term rental market with a new ordinance taking effect Feb. 1. It requires owners of short-term or vacation rentals of less than 30 days to get a license. The license costs $250. The measure was approved by...
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
azbex.com
Phoenix May be Growing Up
Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
SignalsAZ
Locals Guide to Glendale: Find Where to Eat, Play, and Stay
Glendale Economic Development created a ‘Locals Guide’ campaign focused on driving visitors to local businesses during Super Bowl week and beyond. The city of Glendale engaged the public and local businesses to build the first ‘Locals Guide to Glendale’ ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 12. The guide features winning businesses across 12 categories along with an interactive GIS map of all Glendale retail locations.
SignalsAZ
No Freeway Closures through Super Bowl in Phoenix
Phoenix-area drivers won’t be “blocked” by any scheduled closures along Valley freeways during the two-week period leading up to and just after Super Bowl LVII. The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced a “goal line stand” against construction closures. While improvement project work can continue,...
ABC 15 News
Rio Verde Foothills residents hopeful for quick resolution to water crisis
Several state lawmakers met for nearly two hours with residents in Rio Verde Foothills about the ongoing water crisis Sunday afternoon. Organizers expected a crowd of about 60 people to attend Sunday's town hall. Instead, about 200 people attended the event. "We found a house we thought was very well...
AZFamily
2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
East Valley Tribune
Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills
The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
'We have absentee property owners': East Valley residents want trashy Twin Knolls cleaned up
PHOENIX — The Twin Knolls in East Mesa is an area that provides a break in the landscape from the surrounding region. The two hills rise above the surrounding suburban neighborhoods and RV homes. They offer a piece of nature that otherwise is missing. "There is so much nature...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
Czinger Vehicles' performance car makes Arizona debut at new Scottsdale showroom
If you are familiar with the movie "Top Gun," Czinger Vehicles' 21C might draw some parallels to the fighter jets used on the big screen.
4 mistakes tourists make when visiting Phoenix, Arizona, and what a local says to do instead
The most dangerous mistakes tourists make in Phoenix are underestimating the heat, not drinking enough water, and not having the right hiking gear.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Tempe loses court battle to keep major lakeside development deal off ballot
The fate of a massive $1.8 billion development on Tempe Town Lake may soon be decided at the ballot box, after an Arizona Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that Tempe can’t block voters from weighing in on the long-planned project. The ruling was a setback to city officials...
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
I've called Phoenix home for 10 years — here are 8 places I recommend to visitors, from my favorite hiking trail to a Wild West ghost town
From hiking Camelback Mountain to visiting Taliesin West, the former homestead of Frank Lloyd Wright, here's what a local says to do in Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Two winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 sold in the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — It was MONEY Monday for Powerball players in the Valley. Two separate winning lottery tickets were sold in Monday's drawing. The numbers drawn are: 01, 04, 12, 36, 49 and Powerball 05. The first ticket was sold at Safeway in Cave Creek at Tatum Boulevard and Cave...
AZFamily
I-17 southbound reopens near Cactus Road after driver crashes into tree
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Cactus Road are back open in north Phoenix Monday night following a serious crash. According to the Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into a tree just before the Cactus Road on-ramp. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.
