Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Emotions mixed after Trop redevelopment announcement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are mixed emotions to the announcement that the Hines & Tampa Bay Rays group was picked by Mayor Ken Welch to redevelop the Tropicana Field site. What You Need To Know. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch selects Hines & Rays team. As part of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

New hotel proposed for Bradenton Beach creates debate

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — There is a lot of debate around a new hotel proposal that would be built in Bradenton Beach. Preliminary plans have been submitted to commissioners for the four-story hotel. But even though it’s in the early stages, residents are pushing back on the plans.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Police: Mother found dead with toddler asleep in car

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating the death of a young mother in New Tampa. According to police, the woman was found late Monday lying on the ground near her car in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr inside of the Easton Park subdivision. What You Need...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Newborn baby found in Polk County woods

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Deputies shoot two people outside home in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies shot two people Sunday night after responding to calls of a domestic dispute and being shot at upon arriving. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened outside a home on Cobb Road. No deputies were injured. Deputies responded to calls of...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Giving much needed help to Pinellas County residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today’s everyday hero is making sure that residents in Pinellas County get the help and care they need. And it’s something that happens more than a million times a year at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. What You Need To Know. In fact,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

