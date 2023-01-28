ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tony Vitello previews 2023 baseball season

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C540o_0kUVx7r700

Opening day for Tennessee baseball is slated for Feb. 17.

The Vols will play in the 2023 MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona Feb. 17-19. The MLB Desert Invitational field will consist of Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Michigan State and San Diego.

The 2023 season will be the sixth for Tennessee under head coach Tony Vitello.

Since 2018, Vitello has compiled a 191–77 (71–49 SEC) record at Tennessee. Vitello has guided the Vols to three NCAA Tournament appearances (2019, 2021-22). The 2020 season was canceled after 17 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee advanced to the 2021 College World Series and won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season in 2022, while winning the SEC regular-season and tournament championships last season.

Ahead of opening day, Vitello met with media and previewed the 2023 season. Vitello’s preview can be watched below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vincennespbs.org

Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee

A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
VINCENNES, IN
rejournals.com

Capital Square launches Opportunity Zone fund to develop 348-unit apartment project in Knoxville

Capital Square launched the CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VIII, LLC. The project-specific opportunity zone fund will raise capital to develop Livano Knoxville, an approximately 348-unit Class-A multifamily community in Knoxville, Tennessee. CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VIII seeks to raise $46.684 million in equity from accredited investors. Located in the city’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy