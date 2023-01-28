ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Falls, MN

THIEF RIVER FALLS BOY’S BASKETBALL USES MONSTER FIRST HALF TO DEFEAT PIRATES

FIRST HALF – — Crookston drew first blood on a three from Hunter Nicholas, but the Prowlers wasted no time showing their high-powered offense, rattling off a 14-3 run and forcing a Pirates timeout in front 14-6 with 14:39 remaining in the half. The timeout didn’t seem to help, and the Prowlers would score the next eight points and force another Crookston timeout with the score 22-6. Isaac Thomforde would put an end to the Thief River Falls big scoring run with an and-one, and Crookston started to settle into more of a rhythm, Thomforde continued to play well offensively, and after a bucket from Hunter Nicholas as well, the Pirates found themselves trailing just 28-16 with 7:51 left to play until halftime. Crookston’s momentum would be taken back by the Prowlers who would go on an 11-0 run knocking down 3 three-pointers to take a 39-16 lead with just over five minutes still to play in the half. It was all Thief River Falls the rest of the half, and they continued to shoot well on their way to a 53-21 lead at the halftime break. Crookston was led by Isaac Thomforde and Hunter Nicholas who each had 8 points in the first half. Thief River Falls knocked down six first half 3’s and was led by Jack Rosendahl with 18 points, along with the Prowlers all-time leading scorer Jack Manning who chipped in 11 points.
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TRAVEL TO PARK RAPIDS FOR ANOTHER SECTION 8A GAME – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is looking to break a six game losing streak tonight, and it couldn’t come at a better time, as they will meet Section 8A opponent Park Rapids this evening. Crookston is 2-15 this season but the two teams met earlier in the season and the Pirates were able to edge the Panthers at the Crookston Sports Center for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers are on a tear right now winning their last seven games, bringing their record to 11-5 on the season. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 7:00 p.m. from Park Rapids. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CHS SPEECH TEAM BEGINS TOURNAMENT SEASON WITH MEDALS AT FERGUS FALLS

The CHS Speech team kicked off their tournament season by competing at Fergus Falls this past Saturday. Crookston was one of seventeen schools competing at the tournament, and three students walked away with medals. Samantha Rezac took first place in Storytelling, Zac Plante advanced to honors finals and took second...
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 1, 2023

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Brost Chevrolet, the American Federal Bank, and Longtin Agency this week. The Washington Elementary School invites the community to show their kindness by bringing their pocket change to help “Feed the Bear” to support the United Way of Crookston from today until Tuesday, February 14.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 31, 2023

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Brost Chevrolet, the American Federal Bank, and Longtin Agency this week. The Crookston School District Winter Walk to School Day by S.A.F.E. Kids Grand Forks has been postponed until Tuesday, February 7. Today is the last day the North Star 4-H...
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO “FEED THE BEAR”

The Washington Elementary School invites the community to join its students, who will be showing kindness during February by collecting money for The United Way of Crookston. Across the nation, United Way advances the common good in communities. The focus is on financial stability & basic needs, health & well-being, and education – the building blocks for a good quality of life.
KROX TO BROADCAST MULTI-USE ATHLETIC COMPLEX MEETING LIVE ON JANUARY 30

KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM) will broadcast the Crookston School District Multi-use Athletic Complex meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty live on the radio. Superintendent Dave Kuehn will give a presentation for about 10 to 15 minutes and then will open up for questions. If you would like to...
CROOKSTON 2022 BUILDING INSPECTIONS AT HIGHEST NUMBERS SINCE 2019

At the last City Council meeting on January 23, Crookston Building Inspector Greg Hefta reported that the city’s construction and permit numbers had nearly doubled from the amount permitted in 2020 and even succeeded their numbers in 2019, showing the department is returning to pre-pandemic amounts. Building Inspector Hefta...
THE RED RIVER CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER IN GRAND FORKS IS HOLDING A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR ITS NEW LOCATION THIS FRIDAY

The Red River Children’s Advocacy Center in Grand Forks has a new location!. To celebrate our new space and bring awareness to what we do for the children and families in Grand Forks and surrounding communities, we will be having an Open House this Friday, February 3! The Open House is from 1:00-4:00 p.m., with the Ribbon Cutting taking place at 4:00 p.m.
JEN ERDMANN HIRED AS NEW MANAGER FOR GOLDEN LINK SENIOR CENTER

The Golden Link Senior Center has hired Jen Erdmann as its new manager after former manager Corrina Doyea stepped down in December and has now been managing the Center for one month. Erdmann found the job after looking at the KROX Job Shop and saw that the job was a...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
