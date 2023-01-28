Read full article on original website
THIEF RIVER FALLS BOY’S BASKETBALL USES MONSTER FIRST HALF TO DEFEAT PIRATES
FIRST HALF – — Crookston drew first blood on a three from Hunter Nicholas, but the Prowlers wasted no time showing their high-powered offense, rattling off a 14-3 run and forcing a Pirates timeout in front 14-6 with 14:39 remaining in the half. The timeout didn’t seem to help, and the Prowlers would score the next eight points and force another Crookston timeout with the score 22-6. Isaac Thomforde would put an end to the Thief River Falls big scoring run with an and-one, and Crookston started to settle into more of a rhythm, Thomforde continued to play well offensively, and after a bucket from Hunter Nicholas as well, the Pirates found themselves trailing just 28-16 with 7:51 left to play until halftime. Crookston’s momentum would be taken back by the Prowlers who would go on an 11-0 run knocking down 3 three-pointers to take a 39-16 lead with just over five minutes still to play in the half. It was all Thief River Falls the rest of the half, and they continued to shoot well on their way to a 53-21 lead at the halftime break. Crookston was led by Isaac Thomforde and Hunter Nicholas who each had 8 points in the first half. Thief River Falls knocked down six first half 3’s and was led by Jack Rosendahl with 18 points, along with the Prowlers all-time leading scorer Jack Manning who chipped in 11 points.
