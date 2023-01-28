Read full article on original website
Related
Actors We Lost In 2023
Because they're in the business of making entertaining and emotionally resonant films and television shows, actors seem immortal. Their art lives forever, after all — we can revisit their greatest performances long after they've passed on. But Hollywood stars really are just like the rest of us: They're not immune to the frailties of existence, and their time on Earth is limited. Actors die, and because we love their work, they're widely and deeply mourned.
1923's Storyline Had Mo Brings Plenty Weeping Behind The Scenes
"Yellowstone" is about more than merely the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family. It's about the culture at large and finding a place for yourself in this massive piece of land we call America. However, finding a place for yourself takes on even greater resonance for the indigenous community. All of this land originally belonged to them before colonizing European forces forced them off it.
Gold Rush Fans Are Skeptical About The Mammoth Tusk Discovery In Season 13
Discovery's "Gold Rush" series caught woolly mammoth fever this week thanks to a massive new "find" in one of Tony Beets' dig sites. According to local experts, the Alaskan gold miner managed to unearth some woolly mammoth bones and a large tusk from a spot at the show's Paradise Hill site. But many "Gold Rush" fans aren't buying it.
The Ending Of Narvik Explained
The best war movies ever made focus just as much attention on small, individual struggles as they do massive battles. It's the characters, not the action, that grip the audience's imagination and stay with them long after the credits roll. By that measure, "Narvik," from Norwegian director Erik Skjoldbjærg, might be one of the best World War II movies about the first battle that Adolf Hitler ever lost.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0