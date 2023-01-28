Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
21-Year-Old Hit, Killed Crossing Busy Rocky Point Street
A 21-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Long Island street. Emergency crews in Rocky Point were called at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Jan. 30, with reports that a car had struck a pedestrian on Route 25A east of Rocky Point Road, according to Suffolk County Police.
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Putnam, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in Philipstown on Route 9, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Police: 3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Peekskill man
Peekskill police say 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse was fatally shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in the city. He died three hours later.
Hit-Run Crash: Victim Severely Injured, Suspect On Loose In Mount Kisco
Police are asking for help from the public in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:50 p.m. in Mount Kisco, when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main Street onto Boltis Street and struck a 53-year-old pedestrian before driving away from the scene, according to the Westchester County Police Department.
Drunk Driver Slams Into Guardrail On Westchester Highway: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk and hitting a guardrail on a busy highway exit ramp in Westchester County, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-car crash in White Plains by Interstate 287 west on the Exit 6 ramp, according to state police.…
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Ramapo Crash
One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Airmont Road and Route 59 in Ramapo. An investigation into the crash found that a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Woman Killed After Being Ejected In 2-Vehicle Wallkill Crash
A woman was killed after being ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Orange County around 2;10 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 on I-84 in Wallkill. When New York State troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2020 Acura RDX...
One Dead After Snowmobiles Crash Through Lake in New York
The snowmobile crash claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in New York. A day snowmobiling in New York took a tragic turn last week as one man was killed while riding on a poplar lake in Upstate New York. According to News 10, the Fulton County Sheriff's department received...
Overturned garbage truck snarls traffic on Route 17 in Goshen
State police say an overturned garbage truck closed two eastbound lanes and two lanes westbound on Route 17 in Goshen in the area of Exit 123 for Routes 6 and 17M.
Police: Mahopac man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Police say two men in their 20s were fighting at the Cloud House Smoke Shop in Carmel on Monday night.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Fight At Local Shop Leads To Stabbing In Carmel, Suspect From Mahopac In Custody: Police
A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim twice in a fight inside a Hudson Valley business, police said. The altercation broke out on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10 p.m., in Putnam County at the Cloud House Smoke Shop located in Carmel at 898 Route 6. There, police found...
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
85-year-old Montebello man dies in 3-car crash in Ramapo
The crash happened when the driver of a Nissan Rogue, that was headed eastbound on Route 59, crossed into the westbound lane at the intersection when they struck a Hyundai Sonata being driven by the victim.
Duo Uses Stolen Target Credit Card To Place $1.2K Order For Pickup At Westbury Store: Police
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of using a woman’s stolen credit card to buy merchandise from a Long Island Target. Nassau County Police said the victim discovered that her credit card and information had been stolen Saturday, Jan. 21, and used to place online orders for pickup from the Target in Westbury, located on Corporate Drive.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1