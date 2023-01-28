ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Hit-Run Crash: Victim Severely Injured, Suspect On Loose In Mount Kisco

Police are asking for help from the public in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:50 p.m. in Mount Kisco, when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main Street onto Boltis Street and struck a 53-year-old pedestrian before driving away from the scene, according to the Westchester County Police Department.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Uses Stolen Target Credit Card To Place $1.2K Order For Pickup At Westbury Store: Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of using a woman’s stolen credit card to buy merchandise from a Long Island Target. Nassau County Police said the victim discovered that her credit card and information had been stolen Saturday, Jan. 21, and used to place online orders for pickup from the Target in Westbury, located on Corporate Drive.
WESTBURY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
