A cold but dry night ahead
A cold night tonight will be a preview for what's to come late this week, with high pressure providing quiet weather through tomorrow. An arctic cold front will cross the region and send temperatures into a nosedive beginning Thursday night. Extended periods of temperatures in the single digits or below zero along with winds gusting around 30 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills. By Sunday temperatures will be back to near normal for this time of year.
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend
Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
Sunny and cooler Tuesday
While last week featured snow and above normal temperatures, this week will feature below normal temperatures and very little in the way of additional snow. Weak low pressure brought a round of light snow during the night, but snow for the the rest of the week will largely be confined to the mountains. The real story will be the late week cold snap, when the coldest air of the season arrives in the region. Temperatures are expected to fall well below zero by Friday night along with dangerously cold wind chills. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs mostly between zero and 10 above. Many mountain areas will remain below zero all day long.
Get ready! An arctic blast is slated to hit Maine this week
Sun will make a welcome return on Tuesday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s. No big storms are in the forecast, but the big weather story is the cold slated to arrive later this week. It will be breezy and cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs in...
Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather
The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving
Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”. Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long. The National Weather Service is...
More clouds than sun with evening snow today
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week
The majority of the days in January were warmer-than-normal this year, but as we kick off a new month, temperatures will plummet dangerously low thanks to a brief but intense Arctic outbreak. All of our major computer models have doubled down on moving a brutally cold airmass into New England...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
Bracing for an arctic attack
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Maine ice fishing derbies are being canceled because the ice isn’t safe
Most of Maine barely has any snow to enjoy the outdoors — and adding insult to injury is the limited amount of safe ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds forcing the cancellation of local ice fishing derbies. So far this winter, warm temperatures and a...
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine
Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
Here’s How to Track the Progress of Your Heat Stimulus Check Online
Sometimes, the check it actually in the mail. It's been coming for months, but the state finally started sending out the $450 heating assistance checks that have been talked about for months. It's definitely a good thing for those that are first in line to get them The forecast for this coming weekend looks absolutely brutal. Overnight wind chills may reach -40 degrees. Ugh.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
