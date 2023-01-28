ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

A cold but dry night ahead

A cold night tonight will be a preview for what's to come late this week, with high pressure providing quiet weather through tomorrow. An arctic cold front will cross the region and send temperatures into a nosedive beginning Thursday night. Extended periods of temperatures in the single digits or below zero along with winds gusting around 30 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills. By Sunday temperatures will be back to near normal for this time of year.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend

Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
ORLAND, ME
WMTW

Sunny and cooler Tuesday

While last week featured snow and above normal temperatures, this week will feature below normal temperatures and very little in the way of additional snow. Weak low pressure brought a round of light snow during the night, but snow for the the rest of the week will largely be confined to the mountains. The real story will be the late week cold snap, when the coldest air of the season arrives in the region. Temperatures are expected to fall well below zero by Friday night along with dangerously cold wind chills. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs mostly between zero and 10 above. Many mountain areas will remain below zero all day long.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Get ready! An arctic blast is slated to hit Maine this week

Sun will make a welcome return on Tuesday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s. No big storms are in the forecast, but the big weather story is the cold slated to arrive later this week. It will be breezy and cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs in...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week

The majority of the days in January were warmer-than-normal this year, but as we kick off a new month, temperatures will plummet dangerously low thanks to a brief but intense Arctic outbreak. All of our major computer models have doubled down on moving a brutally cold airmass into New England...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’

Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Bracing for an arctic attack

How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
MAINE STATE
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
nomadlawyer.org

Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine

Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Here’s How to Track the Progress of Your Heat Stimulus Check Online

Sometimes, the check it actually in the mail. It's been coming for months, but the state finally started sending out the $450 heating assistance checks that have been talked about for months. It's definitely a good thing for those that are first in line to get them The forecast for this coming weekend looks absolutely brutal. Overnight wind chills may reach -40 degrees. Ugh.
MAINE STATE

