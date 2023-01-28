Top promo codes and betting offers for Saturday’s NBA action

It’s a great day to be an NBA fan with 11 games taking place all across the country. New York Post readers can add some fun to their NBA Saturday with some of the best sports betting offers and promotions on the market.

Check out the list below to decide which offer works best for you.

Live Betting NBA Same Game Parlay? NBA Promos (/5) NBA Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Best NBA Promo Codes ranked1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is a fantastic sportsbook for NBA betting. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NBA game. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if you don’t mind waiting a little bit.

The desktop site is easy to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. BetMGM should be appealing to basketball bettors.

Get the BetMGM Bonus Code

Live Betting NBA Same Game Parlay? NBA Promos (/5) NBA Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/55/5✓

Sportsbook

FanDuel has emerged as one of the most popular NBA sportsbooks in many different legal betting states, and one of the reasons why is because of the great bonuses it promotes. It has an incredible new user offer, and you can take advantage of ongoing NBA promos, including contests, bet credits, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

Check out the FanDuel Promo Code

Live Betting NBA Same Game Parlay? NBA Promos (/5) NBA Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there with the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, Caesars is a real NBA betting power, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NBA sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is popular and features generous NBA betting odds, big bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a good option for high rollers because it has higher maximum payouts, but casual NBA bettors should also enjoy betting with Caesars Sportsbook.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Live Betting NBA Same Game Parlay? NBA Promos (/5) NBA Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

There is an exciting selection of live betting options for NBA games on BetRivers. Its live betting platform makes it easy to make live bets with a neat design.

BetRivers has competitive odds, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props, and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is also very user-friendly. This is another great NBA betting site.

Check out the BetRivers Bonus Code

Borgata is one the newer faces in online sports betting and it’s a safe choice to place a bet. Their welcome offer is easy to claim, and despite not being as generous as other sports betting sites, still boasts a healthy first promotion.

Their mobile betting app is slick and easy to use, and their customer ratings are fantastic. Borgata has not been going for too long, and we would expect them to improve over the coming months and years.

Get the Borgata Sportsbook Promo Code

The NBA opens the weekend with 11 games throughout the day, including some intriguing matchups between some of the best teams in the league.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to start the day at 3 p.m. ET. Embiid and Jokic are the two best centers in the league and their teams are both contenders so this should be a great game to kick off the schedule.

It’s off to the Big Apple for the next game of the day when the Nets take on the New York Knicks in Brooklyn. From there, the Orlando Magic host the Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons play at the Houston Rockets, and the Hawks face the LA Clippers in Atlanta.

An underrated matchup today is when the upstart Sacramento Kings play Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. At that same time, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Washington Wizards, and the Phoenix Suns travel to San Antonio.

The night slate begins with a classic NBA rivalry when the Celtics play the Lakers in Boston. After that, the Utah Jazz battle the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Toronto Raptors.

Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel Bet $5 to get $150 in free bets – win or lose!New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓