Orlando, FL

Investigators say 10 people were injured in a Lakeland shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle involved and the shooters. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. However, police said they are not sure if all victims were targeted or if some may have been caught in the crossfire. They are still searching for the four suspects.
wogx.com

Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11

The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
LAKELAND, FL
wogx.com

New proposal would extend I-4 Express lanes near Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Osceola County on Monday to announce a $7 billion proposal to speed the completion of 20 highway projects across the state. The governor said the Moving Florida Forward plan would have taken up to 20 years to complete, but now with additional funding for the projects, he believes they will be finished in just four years.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures surge to the 80s across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees. Main weather concerns: No issues in the forecast for today! Tuesday will feature more sunshine and a southerly wind which all combine to give us a warm late-January day in Central Florida. Highs will climb to well above average and situate in the 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando' Guardians open XFL season in February

It's looking like professional football is back in Orlando. The eight-team XFL begins its season next month. Opening weekend will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Houston Roughnecks hosting Orlando at TDECU Stadium with kickoff at 8:30 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL

