wogx.com
Lakeland shooting: 10 hurt in drive-by shooting in Florida
Investigators say 10 people were injured in a Lakeland shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle involved and the shooters. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
wogx.com
Lakeland police believe 4 suspects involved in drive-by
The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. However, police said they are not sure if all victims were targeted or if some may have been caught in the crossfire. They are still searching for the four suspects.
wogx.com
Competency hearing continues for man accused of murdering Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The competency hearing continues in Volusia County on Wednesday for the man accused of brutally killing a Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week last year. Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Brenda and Terry Aultman to death as they were riding their bikes home from the...
wogx.com
Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter
A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
wogx.com
Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11
The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital after Monday's drive-by shooting, bringing the total number of victims to 11. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
wogx.com
wogx.com
Damaged traffic lights in Florida may take over a year to replace, officials say
APOPKA, Fla. - You may have seen videos before of traffic lights shaking wildly from the wind during storms. The Florida Department of Transportation changed its regulations a while back to mandate sturdier masts to prevent that from happening, but they turn out to be a real hassle to replace these days.
wogx.com
Car involved in drive-by shooting that wounded 11 in Lakeland found; search continues for suspects
The police chief of Lakeland said one more person showed up at a hospital, bringing the total number of victims in yesterday's drive-by shooting to 11. Officers also said they found the suspect vehicle, but are still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
wogx.com
New proposal would extend I-4 Express lanes near Walt Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Osceola County on Monday to announce a $7 billion proposal to speed the completion of 20 highway projects across the state. The governor said the Moving Florida Forward plan would have taken up to 20 years to complete, but now with additional funding for the projects, he believes they will be finished in just four years.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures surge to the 80s across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees. Main weather concerns: No issues in the forecast for today! Tuesday will feature more sunshine and a southerly wind which all combine to give us a warm late-January day in Central Florida. Highs will climb to well above average and situate in the 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week.
wogx.com
1 hospitalized in critical condition after car crashes into pond in Orange County
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a car went off the road and into a pond in Orange County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Alafaya Trail and State Road 408.
wogx.com
Orlando' Guardians open XFL season in February
It's looking like professional football is back in Orlando. The eight-team XFL begins its season next month. Opening weekend will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Houston Roughnecks hosting Orlando at TDECU Stadium with kickoff at 8:30 p.m.
