Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Three arrested for night hunting from the roadway in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three individuals after they illegally shot a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Officers arrested 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian, and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian, all of Indianapolis, on misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jack lighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
wbiw.com
Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police
SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
wbiw.com
Couple arrested after a domestic dispute in the presence of a minor
MITCHELL – On Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 12:54 p.m. Mitchell Police officers were summoned to a home in the 200 block of West Main Street after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived 30-year-old Paige Penrose told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend 39-year-old Kristopher Canfield, of Bedford.
Wave 3
Multi-vehicle crash reported in Bartholomew County due to slick road conditons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North in Bartholomew County has closed all lanes but one. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police said troopers from the ISP-Versailles Post are investigating the multi-vehicle crash near the 60-mile marker. (Story continues below) Multiple crashes are being reported all...
953wiki.com
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN HANOVER LANDS FOUR IN JAIL
3 ADULTS AND 1 JUVENILE WERE INVOLVED IN THIS INCIDENT. On January 24, 2023, Deputy Devlin McMindes was on routine patrol when he was approached by a male. The male had obvious injuries and his face was covered in blood. The male reported to the Deputy that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Glad Street in Hanover. He later recounted being struck multiple times with a crowbar.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing the scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers responded to Ace Pawn on 5th Street after a report of an accident. When police arrived at 3:26 a.m. they found the vehicle a 2013 Fiat 500 blocking the eastbound lane of 5th Street, unoccupied and that the vehicle had struck a utility pole.
MyWabashValley.com
Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
wbiw.com
Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests
PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Marshal reports over 300 incidents over past month
OOLITIC – When proving his monthly report to the Oolitic Town Council on Monday, Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington said his department had responded to 333 calls from Dec. 19 to Jan. 30. Those are broken down as follows:. Agencies assisting OMO – 33 Agencies assisted by OMO...
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
vincennespbs.org
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours
A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
wbiw.com
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler
Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Smithville shooting
A second suspect, Edward Deckard, was arrested Monday in connection with the Jan. 23 shooting in Smithville that sent a man to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deckard allegedly brought detectives to the 8000 block of Strain Ridge Road where a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was located in a brush pile.
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Traffic Stop Results in Arrest on Drug Charges
A State Police traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Bedford residents on drug charges. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja was pulled over for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County. During the stop, officers saw signs of criminal activity and a police dog detected drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered cocaine, methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, digital scales, and a loaded handgun. Pantoja and a passenger, 32-year-old Lacie Randolph, were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. A two-year-old girl who was riding in the car was released into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
wbiw.com
Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money
COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
wbiw.com
Martinsville man dies in an off-road vehicle accident
MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0