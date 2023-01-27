ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Three arrested for night hunting from the roadway in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three individuals after they illegally shot a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Officers arrested 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian, and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian, all of Indianapolis, on misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jack lighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police

SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Couple arrested after a domestic dispute in the presence of a minor

MITCHELL – On Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 12:54 p.m. Mitchell Police officers were summoned to a home in the 200 block of West Main Street after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived 30-year-old Paige Penrose told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend 39-year-old Kristopher Canfield, of Bedford.
MITCHELL, IN
953wiki.com

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN HANOVER LANDS FOUR IN JAIL

3 ADULTS AND 1 JUVENILE WERE INVOLVED IN THIS INCIDENT. On January 24, 2023, Deputy Devlin McMindes was on routine patrol when he was approached by a male. The male had obvious injuries and his face was covered in blood. The male reported to the Deputy that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Glad Street in Hanover. He later recounted being struck multiple times with a crowbar.
HANOVER, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
SHELBURN, IN
wbiw.com

Investigation of hunting equipment theft results in three arrests

PARIS CROSSING – Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding the theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located. Officers detained 40-year-old Terry...
PARIS CROSSING, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Marshal reports over 300 incidents over past month

OOLITIC – When proving his monthly report to the Oolitic Town Council on Monday, Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington said his department had responded to 333 calls from Dec. 19 to Jan. 30. Those are broken down as follows:. Agencies assisting OMO – 33 Agencies assisted by OMO...
WTWO/WAWV

Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process.  Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Tools stolen in Sullivan County

The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
wslmradio.com

wbiw.com

Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler

Dawn Nicole (Caraway) Wheeler, 47, of Bedford passed away unexpectedly at her residence on January 24, 2023. She was born in Bedford on February 27, 1975, to Stephen and Darlene Caraway, she was employed at. Walmart in Bedford and was a graduate of BNL High School. She will be missed...
BEDFORD, IN
Local News Digital

Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Smithville shooting

A second suspect, Edward Deckard, was arrested Monday in connection with the Jan. 23 shooting in Smithville that sent a man to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deckard allegedly brought detectives to the 8000 block of Strain Ridge Road where a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was located in a brush pile.
SMITHVILLE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Traffic Stop Results in Arrest on Drug Charges

A State Police traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two Bedford residents on drug charges. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Jamisha Pantoja was pulled over for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County. During the stop, officers saw signs of criminal activity and a police dog detected drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle uncovered cocaine, methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, digital scales, and a loaded handgun. Pantoja and a passenger, 32-year-old Lacie Randolph, were arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. A two-year-old girl who was riding in the car was released into the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money

COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Martinsville man dies in an off-road vehicle accident

MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Morgan County. On Saturday morning, officers and emergency personnel responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members located Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV. Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARTINSVILLE, IN

