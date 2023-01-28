ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Today's high: 86 degrees. Main weather concerns: We have a great weather day ahead! Wednesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

First look at Roboland Orlando: Interact with robots at new I-Drive attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. - The latest indoor attraction on International Drive is set to open soon. Roboland Orlando is a family-friendly robotics theme park of sorts and features a range of interactive exhibits. Visitors can watch robots in action, learn about the latest advancements in the field of robotics, and even participate in hands-on activities such as building their own robots.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

New proposal would extend I-4 Express lanes near Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Osceola County on Monday to announce a $7 billion proposal to speed the completion of 20 highway projects across the state. The governor said the Moving Florida Forward plan would have taken up to 20 years to complete, but now with additional funding for the projects, he believes they will be finished in just four years.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy

A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United claims to be the group behind the billboards.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Orlando' Guardians open XFL season in February

It's looking like professional football is back in Orlando. The eight-team XFL begins its season next month. Opening weekend will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Houston Roughnecks hosting Orlando at TDECU Stadium with kickoff at 8:30 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Lakeland shooting: 10 hurt in drive-by shooting in Florida

Investigators say 10 people were injured in a Lakeland shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle involved and the shooters. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle

A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

UPDATE: I-4 in Orlando reopens 12 hours after death investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation prompted a 12-hour closure of Interstate 4 in Orlando, according to police. Eastbound lanes of I-4 were closed late Thursday at John Young Parkway and remained shut down through the morning drive and beyond, with authorities reopening the interstate just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

