A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO