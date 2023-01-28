ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Shrinkflation is real. Here’s how to beat manufacturers at their own game.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This Consumer Alert takes a look at a really sneaky way of making you pay more for less. It’s called shrinkflation, and it’s hitting consumers hard. It’s so frustrating because often the packaging looks exactly the same, but there’s less of the product. That’s exactly how they get us. You pick up the bag thinking that the price hasn’t changed. But it has because they’ve changed the amount in the bag without changing the shape of the bag.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Lights out on Empire Blvd. in Penfield raising safety concerns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Penfield is drawing some concerns from residents who say there are one too many streetlights out on the roadway from roughly Irondequoit Creek to Abraham Lincoln Park. “In terms of how many lights were talking about, I believe it is in the 15 to 20 light range,” said Chris Tenea […]
PENFIELD, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brewski’s selected as Spencerport Rotary’s Business of the Month

Brewski’s Food and Drink was selected as Spencerport Rotary’s Business of the Month for January. Owner Colleen Quigley and her staff recently hosted a social meeting for the Rotary Club at Brewski’s. Club members report that it was a big success with great food and wonderful service. Brewski’s is located at 5019 West Ridge Road, near the corner of North Union Street. Pictured are (l-r): standing – Rotarians Mike Zale and Kos Mihalitsas, Kiki Gonzalez, Dana Boyd, Matt Coates, and Morgan Skpowski; seated – Jimmy Hossen and Brewski’s owner Colleen Quigley.
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Black History Month With Annual School Contest

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating Black History Month by launching its third annual contest for third through eighth graders. Those interested can submit a paragraph or more by Feb. 17 to share why they are someone you look up to for a chance to win not only $100 for your school, but a $50 Tops gift card for yourself so that you can treat your family, or the person nominated, to a special dinner and dessert.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into

Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

32-year-old Marquis Saddler of Rochester and 28-year-old Kara Sass of Batavia have been arrested. This followed a traffic stop late last week on West Main Street; the pair was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Both were issued an appearance ticket and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Saddler and Sass are scheduled to appear in City Court on February 9th. ALSO: 30-year-old Evan Vanskiver of Brockport has been arrested in Batavia. He is alleged to have been in possession of a controlled substance. During a traffic stop, a K9 (Rayzor) was called in and alerted police to the presence of narcotics. Vanskiver faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and will return to Batavia City Court on February 26th.
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy