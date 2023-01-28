32-year-old Marquis Saddler of Rochester and 28-year-old Kara Sass of Batavia have been arrested. This followed a traffic stop late last week on West Main Street; the pair was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Both were issued an appearance ticket and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Saddler and Sass are scheduled to appear in City Court on February 9th. ALSO: 30-year-old Evan Vanskiver of Brockport has been arrested in Batavia. He is alleged to have been in possession of a controlled substance. During a traffic stop, a K9 (Rayzor) was called in and alerted police to the presence of narcotics. Vanskiver faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and will return to Batavia City Court on February 26th.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO