WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Shrinkflation is real. Here’s how to beat manufacturers at their own game.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This Consumer Alert takes a look at a really sneaky way of making you pay more for less. It’s called shrinkflation, and it’s hitting consumers hard. It’s so frustrating because often the packaging looks exactly the same, but there’s less of the product. That’s exactly how they get us. You pick up the bag thinking that the price hasn’t changed. But it has because they’ve changed the amount in the bag without changing the shape of the bag.
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Kucko’s Camera: Winter at Wolcott Falls Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera to Wayne County, where he followed the snow to Wolcott Falls Park.
Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Tuesday
Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza's tenants to open early this year.
Dive into cold waters at Rochester Polar Plunge 2023
Those who register will be plunging into the waters of Charlotte Beach.
Lights out on Empire Blvd. in Penfield raising safety concerns
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Penfield is drawing some concerns from residents who say there are one too many streetlights out on the roadway from roughly Irondequoit Creek to Abraham Lincoln Park. “In terms of how many lights were talking about, I believe it is in the 15 to 20 light range,” said Chris Tenea […]
westsidenewsny.com
Brewski’s selected as Spencerport Rotary’s Business of the Month
Brewski’s Food and Drink was selected as Spencerport Rotary’s Business of the Month for January. Owner Colleen Quigley and her staff recently hosted a social meeting for the Rotary Club at Brewski’s. Club members report that it was a big success with great food and wonderful service. Brewski’s is located at 5019 West Ridge Road, near the corner of North Union Street. Pictured are (l-r): standing – Rotarians Mike Zale and Kos Mihalitsas, Kiki Gonzalez, Dana Boyd, Matt Coates, and Morgan Skpowski; seated – Jimmy Hossen and Brewski’s owner Colleen Quigley.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Celebrates Black History Month With Annual School Contest
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating Black History Month by launching its third annual contest for third through eighth graders. Those interested can submit a paragraph or more by Feb. 17 to share why they are someone you look up to for a chance to win not only $100 for your school, but a $50 Tops gift card for yourself so that you can treat your family, or the person nominated, to a special dinner and dessert.
Finger Lakes winery owner using second one to try some ‘wild and crazy things’
The finishing touches are being made to the Six Eighty Cellars tasting room in Ovid, New York, on the western side of Cayuga Lake. Sometime later this winter or early spring, David and Melissa Pittard will do something they haven’t done before: Open a tasting room for a new winery.
‘We have no other option’: NYS hears first round of complaints from NYSEG customers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG customers got the chance to bring their complaints to the New York State Department of Public Services on Tuesday, in the first of five forums regarding late bills, overpriced electricity, and bad customer service. Starting at 1:00 p.m. on January 31, 2023, the DPS heard three-minute complaints from NYSEG and […]
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
13 WHAM
Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
32-year-old Marquis Saddler of Rochester and 28-year-old Kara Sass of Batavia have been arrested. This followed a traffic stop late last week on West Main Street; the pair was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Both were issued an appearance ticket and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Saddler and Sass are scheduled to appear in City Court on February 9th. ALSO: 30-year-old Evan Vanskiver of Brockport has been arrested in Batavia. He is alleged to have been in possession of a controlled substance. During a traffic stop, a K9 (Rayzor) was called in and alerted police to the presence of narcotics. Vanskiver faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and will return to Batavia City Court on February 26th.
Ring camera video shows Kia vehicle being stolen in Buffalo
One woman is sharing footage of her Kia being stolen and the thieves leaving behind a disturbing message.
Buffalo Has A Big Bed Bug Problem, Lands In Top 30 In America
Buffalo is one of two cities in New York that have landed in the top 30 places with bed bug problems.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking local lake flakes for parts of the region Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A band of lake effect snow is organizing over the big lake on Tuesday and is slowly moving south. Some lake snow has fallen over parts of Wayne County and eventually parts of Monroe County near the lake will pick up some snow. Amounts will be manageable with most areas an inch or so as the lake snow swings through.
