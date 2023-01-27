ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

theshelbyreport.com

Coborn’s Shares Company Leadership Appointments

St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Coborn’s has announced several promotions as the company prepares for its next phase of growth, including retail expansion and supply chain alignment. Matt Leiseth, the VP of operations and president of Hornbacher’s, has been promoted to SVP of operations. He will continue to lead all grocery...
11Alive

Here's how pharmacies changing hours, closing could affect you

ATLANTA — Nearly two-thirds of CVS pharmacies and 4,600 Walmart pharmacies are cutting back hours and closing several stores in response to staffing shortages worsened by the pandemic. Locally, that could mean a lot of key changes for you. First, as a patient, it could mean longer wait times,...
theshelbyreport.com

Hy-Vee Partners With Children’s Charity For Round Up Campaign

Hy-Vee is partnering with Variety – the Children’s Charity to conduct a round up at the register campaign to raise funds for children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs. “Variety is one of Hy-Vee’s longest-standing charitable partners. Since 1983, Hy-Vee has raised nearly...
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing

Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
beckersspine.com

Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
wuga.org

Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Brunswick GA You Must Try

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Brunswick GA, then you have come to the right place. Around here, we not only love to eat, but we love to eat really good food. As one of the best beach towns in Georgia, you can expect good seafood. Brunswick is actually known as The Shrimp Capital of the World due to the wild GA shrimp that are plentiful in the marshes and estuaries around the historic mainland city.
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
laniercountynewsonline.com

Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters

One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Revenue Announces Start of 2023 Tax Filing

The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. “Our Department remains committed to processing income tax returns in a...
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
