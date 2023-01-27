If you are looking for the best restaurants in Brunswick GA, then you have come to the right place. Around here, we not only love to eat, but we love to eat really good food. As one of the best beach towns in Georgia, you can expect good seafood. Brunswick is actually known as The Shrimp Capital of the World due to the wild GA shrimp that are plentiful in the marshes and estuaries around the historic mainland city.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO