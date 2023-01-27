Read full article on original website
theshelbyreport.com
Coborn’s Shares Company Leadership Appointments
St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Coborn’s has announced several promotions as the company prepares for its next phase of growth, including retail expansion and supply chain alignment. Matt Leiseth, the VP of operations and president of Hornbacher’s, has been promoted to SVP of operations. He will continue to lead all grocery...
Here's how pharmacies changing hours, closing could affect you
ATLANTA — Nearly two-thirds of CVS pharmacies and 4,600 Walmart pharmacies are cutting back hours and closing several stores in response to staffing shortages worsened by the pandemic. Locally, that could mean a lot of key changes for you. First, as a patient, it could mean longer wait times,...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
$200K, two $50K Powerball winning tickets sold at Georgia Publix, on mobile app
As for the Powerball jackpot – it jumped to an estimated $653 million following Monday night's drawing.
theshelbyreport.com
Hy-Vee Partners With Children’s Charity For Round Up Campaign
Hy-Vee is partnering with Variety – the Children’s Charity to conduct a round up at the register campaign to raise funds for children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs. “Variety is one of Hy-Vee’s longest-standing charitable partners. Since 1983, Hy-Vee has raised nearly...
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and […] The post Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery
Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians. After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to...
wuga.org
Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
Proposed bi-partisan bill would increase Georgia’s tobacco tax
A pack of cigarettes in Georgia could soon become more expensive.
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Brunswick GA You Must Try
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Brunswick GA, then you have come to the right place. Around here, we not only love to eat, but we love to eat really good food. As one of the best beach towns in Georgia, you can expect good seafood. Brunswick is actually known as The Shrimp Capital of the World due to the wild GA shrimp that are plentiful in the marshes and estuaries around the historic mainland city.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
We've confirmed three of those nurses with sham degrees worked at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters
One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Revenue Announces Start of 2023 Tax Filing
The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. “Our Department remains committed to processing income tax returns in a...
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
