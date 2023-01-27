Read full article on original website
Texas winter weather forces H-E-B to adjust hours, close early
Will your store be closing early?
Texas Kindness in action!
Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
‘It’s very scary’: What to do about home medical equipment during power outages in Texas
Texans are bracing for potential power outages during this week's ice storm, but an outage poses a particularly dangerous threat for anyone relying on oxygen or other medically-necessary, electrically-powered equipment.
Enjoy Your Texas Fireplace But Beware of Illegal Firewood
There's nothing better on these cold winter nights than a nice roaring fire in the fireplace. With Valentine's Day coming, it can also be quite romantic. Because vast areas of West Texas are basically treeless, it can be expensive to find good firewood. There are also a number of regulations...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
Texas parents demand lawmaker action on restraints in schools
Texas parents are set to speak at the Capitol Monday morning in support of new legislation regulating the use of restraint in public schools, including the mother of a 14-year-old Round Rock Independent School District student with special needs who surveillance cameras recorded being tossed into a ‘cool down room’ by a school administrator last year.
Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention
Sadly, it’s not unusual for many to find a stray cat or two out wandering the streets. While unfortunate, it’s a part of life many of us are accustomed to. However, a larger feral cat colony can often go unseen; they may be behind our workplaces or in our neighborhood, but these shy cats are […] The post Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention appeared first on CatTime.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Coastal Bend family handed keys to rebuilt home nearly six years after Hurricane Harvey's destruction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend family was handed the keys to their new home that was recently rebuilt following the destruction brought by Hurricane Harvey some six years ago. Janie Ortiz's new home was built with funds channeled through the Texas General Land Office. Newly appointed GLO...
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
Clean energy is taking over the Texas grid. State officials are trying to stop it.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Clean energy is rapidly rising on the Texas power grid, but...
$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
Girl Scouts of Central Texas anticipates 3 million cookie boxes sold this season
In mid-January, Girl Scouts throughout the Central Texas area began their annual entrepreneurial task of selling cookies. (Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Central Texas)
Share This The Next Time Anyone Asks Why Texans Stay Home In The Cold
If you haven't lived under a rock for the past, oh, forever or so; you know that West Texas gets cold. And, that we don't do very well in it. Especially when it comes to driving. In fact, we kinda suck at it when it gets below 32 degrees. Or,...
Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project
A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?
Parents know it's an awful feeling to hear their kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet.
