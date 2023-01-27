ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
KHOU

Texas Kindness in action!

Today Tuesday, at 2:30 PM a truck driver heading westbound on I-20 to Fort-worth witnessed the kindness. Credit: Kenneth Muganga.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas parents demand lawmaker action on restraints in schools

Texas parents are set to speak at the Capitol Monday morning in support of new legislation regulating the use of restraint in public schools, including the mother of a 14-year-old Round Rock Independent School District student with special needs who surveillance cameras recorded being tossed into a ‘cool down room’ by a school administrator last year.
TEXAS STATE
CatTime

Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention

Sadly, it’s not unusual for many to find a stray cat or two out wandering the streets. While unfortunate, it’s a part of life many of us are accustomed to. However, a larger feral cat colony can often go unseen; they may be behind our workplaces or in our neighborhood, but these shy cats are […] The post Texas ‘Cat Camps’ Attracting Attention appeared first on CatTime.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy