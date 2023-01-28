Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival In Dexter Is Back On August 12th
Another great day of food & fun is coming to Dexter in August!. If you ask me, the more summer activities in Maine in 2023, the better. The whoopie pie festival, clam festival, lobster festival, and the Moxie Festival, are all coming back. And, you can also add another Pine Tree State tradition to the list.
Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?
Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out – Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wabi.tv
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
Bargain Hunters Can Save Big With Orrington’s Endless Yard Sale
Orrington Old Home Week organizers have announced the dates for the Endless Yard Sale, when the entire town hosts sales at their homes. If you've never been to an endless yard sale, it works like this. Residents of Orrington have the opportunity to hold sales at their homes, for no charge. They just register their sales with the town of Orrington so they can be included on a town-wide map that's made available to shoppers. If you love to go to yard sales, this is a chance for you to hit dozens of them within one community.
Tim Hortons Main Street Bangor Expected To Re-Open Today
When they closed the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor in late 2021, the sign said it was only temporary. And after over a year, deliveries were being made yesterday, and the word on the street is they are re-opening today. Tim Hortons has other locations in the area,...
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
The Fiddlehead Restaurant In Bangor To Re-Open February 2
Once again, you can experience fine dining here in the Bangor area. Starting tomorrow, and lasting at least throughout the month of February, and possibly into March, The Fiddlehead Restaurant, located at 84 Hammond Street in Downtown Bangor, will open its doors to serve up high-end American cuisine with global influences plus wine & craft cocktails.
wabi.tv
With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, officials warn folks to be mindful
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Saturday, folks should look ahead on how to prepare. First, make sure your animals are cared for. Kathryn Ravenscraft of Bangor Humane Society says to bring animals inside, but if for any reason that’s not possible, make...
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified
NEWBURGH, Maine — The pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday afternoon has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Clewley in a release Monday. Moss said Maine State Police continue to...
foxbangor.com
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
wabi.tv
Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
Camden To Host U.S. National Toboggan Championship This Weekend
Thousands will descend on the picturesque town of Camden, as the Camden Snow Bowl will play host to the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships this weekend. According to their website, camdensnowbowl.com, the events will kick off Thursday evening, from 5 PM to 11 PM, with a Winter Jamobourree at the Rockport Opera House.
wabi.tv
Charger charging non-electric car battery believed cause of Thomaston fire
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials believe a battery charger that was charging a non-electric car battery sparked a fire at a home in South Thomaston Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Dublin Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find a garage attached to the home fully engulfed in flames.
Parents in Downeast Maine having difficulty finding child care options
ELLSWORTH, Maine — How are parents supposed to work and make a living if they can't find reliable child care?. That's a question working parents across the country and in Maine are asking as day cares and other child care services have few, if any, openings and long wait lists, while some are struggling just to keep their doors open.
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
