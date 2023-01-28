Orrington Old Home Week organizers have announced the dates for the Endless Yard Sale, when the entire town hosts sales at their homes. If you've never been to an endless yard sale, it works like this. Residents of Orrington have the opportunity to hold sales at their homes, for no charge. They just register their sales with the town of Orrington so they can be included on a town-wide map that's made available to shoppers. If you love to go to yard sales, this is a chance for you to hit dozens of them within one community.

