ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival In Dexter Is Back On August 12th

Another great day of food & fun is coming to Dexter in August!. If you ask me, the more summer activities in Maine in 2023, the better. The whoopie pie festival, clam festival, lobster festival, and the Moxie Festival, are all coming back. And, you can also add another Pine Tree State tradition to the list.
DEXTER, ME
Z107.3

Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?

Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Bruno

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Bargain Hunters Can Save Big With Orrington’s Endless Yard Sale

Orrington Old Home Week organizers have announced the dates for the Endless Yard Sale, when the entire town hosts sales at their homes. If you've never been to an endless yard sale, it works like this. Residents of Orrington have the opportunity to hold sales at their homes, for no charge. They just register their sales with the town of Orrington so they can be included on a town-wide map that's made available to shoppers. If you love to go to yard sales, this is a chance for you to hit dozens of them within one community.
ORRINGTON, ME
Z107.3

Tim Hortons Main Street Bangor Expected To Re-Open Today

When they closed the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor in late 2021, the sign said it was only temporary. And after over a year, deliveries were being made yesterday, and the word on the street is they are re-opening today. Tim Hortons has other locations in the area,...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
Z107.3

The Fiddlehead Restaurant In Bangor To Re-Open February 2

Once again, you can experience fine dining here in the Bangor area. Starting tomorrow, and lasting at least throughout the month of February, and possibly into March, The Fiddlehead Restaurant, located at 84 Hammond Street in Downtown Bangor, will open its doors to serve up high-end American cuisine with global influences plus wine & craft cocktails.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Man rescued from woods after injury

SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Camden To Host U.S. National Toboggan Championship This Weekend

Thousands will descend on the picturesque town of Camden, as the Camden Snow Bowl will play host to the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships this weekend. According to their website, camdensnowbowl.com, the events will kick off Thursday evening, from 5 PM to 11 PM, with a Winter Jamobourree at the Rockport Opera House.
CAMDEN, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29

Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy